Batavia (Ill.) senior tight end prospect Drew Iutzwig (6-foot-7, 240 pounds) is a big , strong and talented name to watch in the Class of 2020 in Illinois. Iutzwig, a three sport athlete (football/basketball/baseball) at Batavia has seen his recruiting stock climb so far this fall and made an unofficial game day visit to Iowa State on Saturday. Iutzwig recaps his Iowa State visit and much more in this latest recruiting news update.

"I was invited to a game day at Iowa State so I went on Saturday when they played Iowa," Iutzwig said. "I've also been in touch with a lot of college coaches over the past few weeks and it's been exciting."

Iutzwig recapped his weekend game day visit to Iowa State.

"Overall I had a good visit to Iowa State. The weather was rough and I got poured on and they also had a lot of weather delays but outside of that it was a great first visit. I ended up staying through all the weather delays and it was a tough game. I was able to see all the football facilities at Iowa State and everything is really nice. Iowa State also has great fan support and I was really impressed that all of the fan stayed through all the weather delays. The Iowa State coaches have told me that they have offers out already at tight end but they said to hang in there and that they offered me a preferred walk on spot. The coaches are going to re-evaluate my senior video and they also want me to stay in touch with them this fall."

Iutzwig also recapped his recent spike in his recruiting process.

"I've been in contact with a lot of college coaches lately. I'm talking with the coaches from Indiana, Iowa State, North Dakota State, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, NIU, Illinois State, WIU, SIU plus South Dakota State. Both Central Michigan and Western Michigan had been in touch earlier but I think they also got earlier verbal commitment so I haven't heard much from them lately. I visited Indiana last week and that visit also went really well. The Indiana coaches said that they might be up here in a few weeks and come see me play."

At least for now Iutzwig is content in just playing out his senior season and seeing what his college options will be after the season.

"It's great to get all the attention from the colleges, but I'm really focused on my team and my senior season for now. I'm definitely keeping an eye on my recruiting but I'm not focused on it too much. I'm more than willing to wait things out and see what happens."

