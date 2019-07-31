Springfield (Ill.) Sacred Heart Griffin junior tight end recruit Kadinn Morris (6-foot-2, 213 pounds) took part in last Friday's Eastern Illinois University one day camp and came away with his first offer from the Panthers. Morris, who has transferred from Maroa-Forsyth to Sacred Heart Griffin this summer checks in and discusses his impressions from EIU and much more in this latest recruiting news update.

"Getting my first offer from EIU on Friday at the camp was pretty cool," Morris said. "I also have transferred to Sacred Heart Griffin and lately I've been just learning the offense and just getting to know my new teammates better. I already knew a few of the guys on the team and it's been going pretty well so far."

Morris, who was offered as a Superback recruit by EIU last Friday discussed his impressions from the in-state Panthers camp.

"I honestly don't know too much about EIU. I know they have a new coaching staff this year that came from Northwestern. I definitely will learn more about the school and the football program soon. I'm sure I'll also go back to EIU again this fall and go see a game. It feels great to get my first offer and it's exciting."

Morris also camped at several schools this summer and recapped his college camp travels.

"I camped this summer at Lindenwood, North Central College for two separate camps, Eastern Michigan, SIU, Miami of Ohio and also Ball State. Overall I thought that the college camps went well. I was able to learn some new things and some new technique and all of the coaches I worked with gave me some pretty positive feedback. I would say that I've been drawing the most interest so far from EIU, SIU, Ball State, Wyoming and Central Michigan."

Morris is also hoping to make some college game day visits this fall.

"I'm hoping I'll be able to get out to go see a few college games. I'm looking at getting out to see games at EIU, SIU, Ball State and NIU."

In the meantime, Morris will be focused on his new team and getting ready for the official first day of practice on August 12th.

"I'm just focused on my team now and learning the playbook. I'm also planning to play both tight end and also defensive end and I'm just still lifting and working out. My personal goal is to just be an impact player for my new team and show everyone I can play in the Central State 8."

Kadinn Morris has a scholarship offer from Eastern Illinois.