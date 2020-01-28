Springfield (Ill.) Sacred Heart Griffin junior tight end recruit Kadinn Morris (6-foot-2, 213 pounds) decided to give Western Michigan University his verbal commitment late Monday evening. Morris discusses his decision here.

"I made a visit on Saturday (to Western Michigan) and it just felt like home," Morris said. "I really like the coaches at WMU and the tight ends coach (Bill Kenney) knows what it takes to be in the NFL."

Morris, who also landed early scholarship offers from Ball State, Central Michigan and Eastern Illinois pointed towards the weekend visit to WMU as a big factor in his decision.

"The visit (to WMU) played a very big role. The hospitality that all the coaches showed me was great and that they have my best interest in me and my future."

Morris also discusses why he made such an early college decision to commit to WMU.

"I just couldn't pass up on such a great program. I also felt that I didn't need to chase after any bigger offers. I'm excited about my decision and I was ready to make my choice."

So what else stood out to Morris about Western Michigan?

"I'm still not sure what I'll major in but they offer 160 plus majors and they offer a great education. They are also always helping out in the community and that is another reason I like the program so much.

Kadinn Morris is verbally committed to Western Michigan.