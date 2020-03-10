Vernon Hills (Ill.) junior tight end recruit Justin Morris (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) has been able to add his first two scholarship offers so far this winter, and could even more offers and attention be on the way soon? Morris recaps his latest offers, recruiting news, spring visit plans and more here.

"I added my latest offer from Eastern Illinois," Morris said. "I have offers now from both EIU and Ball State."

Morris recapped his latest recruiting news.

"The Eastern Illinois coaches have been in touch with me for a bit and they reached out and asked me to call them. I called them and that's when they offered me. I don't know a lot about EIU to be honest. I know that Jimmy Garappolo went to EIU and I'll do more research on them soon. Ball State offered me a scholarship awhile back and I was able to make a recent visit to see the school in person. Ball State was a really good visit and I liked the facilities and they are building something good at Ball State. I've also been in contact with the coaches from Purdue, Yale, Illinois State along with Northwestern."

Does Morris have any upcoming college spring visit plans?

"I've made visits already to NIU and Ball State and I'm looking at visiting Purdue on March 28th along with getting out to visit EIU this spring."

So what part of his game has Morris been working on to improve this off season?

"I'm working on just improving my overall speed and explosiveness. I'm also in the weight room doing a lot more lifting this winter and just trying to get stronger. I also want to work on and improve my blocking."

Does Morris have a dream school?

"I would say Northwestern would be my dream school. Northwestern is close to home and academically it's a great school along with playing Big Ten football."

Justin Morris has scholarship offers from Ball State and EIU.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today