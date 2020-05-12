LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy junior three star ranked tight end recruit Landon Morris (6-foot-6, 205 pounds) just moments ago announced his college choice and has committed to Syracuse. Morris talks about his decision here.

"I'm really excited about my commitment to Syracuse and so is my family," Morris said. "Overall I just felt like I had the best connection and fit with Syracuse. Everyone at Syracuse has made me feel wanted and a part of the family and that feeling really made the different for me."

Morris , who had an unofficial visit planned to Syracuse earlier this spring but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak was already very familiar with Syracuse and the surrounding area.

"I have a cousin who goes to Fordham and I've made several visits to upstate New York area including seeing the Syracuse area a few times. It's a great campus at Syracuse and they also have amazing facilities. I would have loved to have already made an unofficial visit to Syracuse but I really feel very comfortable with what I've seen already in person. The coaches at Syracuse have also done a lot to show me everything that the program has to offer on and off the field. Syracuse really recruited me hard and that also really stuck out to me. They have a plan for me and recruited me as a tight end."

Morris had narrowed down his Top 3 schools list a few weeks ago to the Orangemen, UCF and Iowa State and admitted all three schools had a lot to offer.

"Both UCF and Iowa State really have a lot to offer and I really got along great with the coaches at those schools. In the end it really did come down to an overall comfort level that I have with Syracuse that made the difference."

Morris also admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic no question played a factor in pushing up his decision.

"It (COVID-19) definitely played a factor. It really made things harder as far as not being allowed to make any visits. I really just felt ready to make my decision and I have a great comfort level and trust with Syracuse staff that I didn't feel with any other school. I feel great about my decision and so does my family."

Landon Morris is verbally committed to Syracuse.

