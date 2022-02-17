TE Parker adds new offers

Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy junior tight end recruit Jack Parker (6-foot-5, 230 pounds) has been able to add his first three scholarship offers over the past week. Parker checks in and recaps his latest offers, schools who have started to show more interest in him this winter and more in this update.

"I just added another offer today (Wednesday) from Central Michigan," Parker said. "I have offers now from Central Michigan, Western Michigan and also Illinois State."

Parker gave us his initial impressions from adding his recent offers from Central Michigan. Western Michigan and Illinois State.

"I was really surprised when I received an offer from Central Michigan. I didn't have any contact with them until today when Coach (Keith) Murphy from CMU texted me. Western Michigan was my first scholarship offer and they came into school back in January. It was just a great feeling to get my first offer from Western Michigan. It's only 2 1/2 hours away from home and they have been a good, consistent winning program in the MAC. Illinois State offered me right after I got an offer from WMU. Illinois State I know is also a very solid FCS program and that they want me to come visit them this spring for a practice."

Have any other schools started to show interest in Parker?

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Indiana State for a while now. I've also been getting follows on Twitter from some new schools. I'm looking at making a spring visit to Indiana State on March 26th. I'm also sure I'll get out to visit all three schools who just offered me sometime this spring."

In the meantime, Parker is remaining busy this winter preparing for his senior season.

"We are still lifting as a team and we will also play some 7on7 as a team this spring. I'm working on just becoming a more dominant force and also getting off the ball better along with working on improving my overall vision."

Does Parker have a dream school?

"I'm not sure if I have just one dream school to be honest. Recruiting wise I'm open to all schools. Iowa is a school that I've always been a fan of so I would love to play for Iowa someday."

