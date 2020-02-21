Richmond (Ill.) Burton junior tight end prospect Jacob Petersen (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) is a two way starter for the Class 4A state champion Rockets and Hall of Fame head coach Mike Noll. Petersen checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"It's still a great feeling winning a state title," Petersen said. "We actually got our state rings a few days ago and they look amazing. Coach (Mike) Noll designed the rings along with input from the players. We all wore them to school the other day but that's probably the last time a lot of us will wear it for now."

Petersen, who played tight end and defensive end last season recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I've have had some contact and recruiting interest from North Dakota, Northwestern, NIU, Iowa, Central Michigan plus Indianapolis. All of the schools have talked to me about playing tight end for them in college. The college coaches want me to come visit them soon and to also stay in touch with them."

Does Petersen have any upcoming college visits planned?

"I made a visit to NIU not too long ago and that visit went well. I'm also planning to visit Iowa on March 1st along with visiting Northwestern on March 15th."

So what part of his game is Petersen looking to improve upon this off season?

"I'm working hard to just improve my overall route running plus just getting bigger and faster. I'm working with TC Boost in Northbrook on my speed along with lifting with my team and lifting on my own to get stronger."

So at what point last season did Petersen feel that the Rockets had a good shot at winning a state title?

"Everyone really was focused and dedicated before the start of the season, but I thought that our win over Marengo in the regular season was big for us.. We played Marengo again in the playoffs and those games I thought really opened our eyes. The win over Quincy (Notre Dame) in Week 9 was another big win."

Does Petersen have a dream school?

"Northwestern is my dream school. They are close to home plus Northwestern is a great academic school. I actually saw my first college game at Northwestern and it's always been a pretty special place."