EdgyTim - TE Rees picks up new offers

Marshall (Ill.) senior tight end recruit Lance Rees (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) is holding a handful of scholarship offers this summer including adding his latest offer from nearby Eastern Illinois University. Rees checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"I added recent offer from both EIU and Brown," Rees said. "I have offers now from those two schools along with Indiana State, Murray State, Columbia and also Harvard."

Rees, who also plays basketball for his high school admits that his latest offer from nearby Eastern Illinois is big.

"Eastern Illinois is definitely a big offer for me. My Dad went to Eastern Illinois and a lot of kids who live in my area end up going to EIU for school since it's only 20 minutes away from home. My Mom also works for Indiana State so things have gotten a bit more interesting for them at home now that EIU has offered me."

Rees has also been in contact with schools who are still showing recruiting interest in him this summer.

"Besides the schools who have offered me I'm also in touch with the coaches from Bucknell, Lehigh and also Illinois State. Illinois State has started to pick things up with me recently and all three schools are still interested in me."

Was Rees able to make any college visits before the COVID19 pandemic hit?

"I was able to get out to Indiana State for a Junior Day visit. We made a drive to Murray State not too long ago and that was strictly a drive by visit just to take a look at the campus and see some of the facilities but we pretty much stayed in the car. Eastern Illinois is so close to home and I've been to EIU a bunch of times over the years so I know that school well."

Does Rees have a time frame for a college decision?

"Early on I wanted to play out my senior season then focus more on recruiting. Since then I've definitely have moved up the process and now I'm thinking more about moving things up to around the first few games this season. I'm definitely looking harder at things these days."

So what has Rees been focusing on improving in his overall game this off-season?

"My main focus was to add more weight and strength and become more explosiveness. I'm also really focusing on improving my hands and just eliminating the small mistakes and stay really focused on everything this season."

