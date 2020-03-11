Taylor Ridge (Ill.) Rockridge junior tight end prospect Cole Rusk (6-foot-6, 210 pounds) was able to make a Sunday unofficial visit to the University of Indiana. Rusk checks in and recaps his recent IU visit along with his remaining spring visit plans here.

"I was able to get down to Indiana on Sunday for a visit," Rusk said. "I've been in contact with the coaches at Indiana for a while now and I really enjoyed my visit."

Rusk recapped his impressions from his Sunday visit to Indiana.

"Everything at Indiana was really nice and that started with the campus. The campus at Indiana is great and it was also just a great day weather wise on Sunday. I was able to watch a spring practice along with getting to talk with some of the Indiana coaches. I also was able to see some of the facilities at Indiana. The facilities are great at Indiana and everything is really updated and also renovated. I also enjoyed talking to Indiana tight end coach Kevin Wright. Coach Wright just talked about various things and also wants me to come back for another visit later this spring. Coach Wright said that the Indiana coaches will be back in school later this spring. Overall I was just really impressed with everything that Indiana has to offer."

Rusk has also added a few more upcoming spring visit stops.

"I'm planning to visit Iowa on March 25th, Northern Illinois I believe on March 28th and then I'm going to visit Illinois on April 4th."

So what part of his game does Rusk want to improve this off season?

"I definitely want to add more weight and size. I'm also working on my blocking and trying to better transition into playing tight end at the next level. I've always played either quarterback or wide receiver so I want to be ready to make a smooth transition into playing tight end."