Taylor Ridge (Ill.) Rockridge junior tight end prospect Cole Rusk (6-foot-6, 210 pounds) is a name to watch from the growing State of Illinois 2021. Rusk, who made a weekend visit to Miami of Ohio checks in and recaps his recent visit and latest recruiting news and more here.

"Recruiting has been going well and things are definitely picking up," Rusk said. "I was able to make a Junior Day visit to Miami of Ohio on Sunday and I had a good visit and good experience."

Rusk recapped his Miami of Ohio Junior Day visit.

"Miami of Ohio was a good experience and it was good to get a chance to just learn more about the school and the football program. I enjoyed just having a chance to talk more with the coaches at Miami like the tight ends coach (Pat Welsh). I was also able to learn more about the school and Miami really has a great campus and facilities. The feedback from the coaches at Miami was positive and they are planning to be back in my school this week. They would like me to come back later this spring for another visit and overall I really enjoyed the junior day."

So which school shave been showing more recruiting interest in Rusk this winter?

"Besides Miami of Ohio the coaches from NIU have been in contact and they are planning to make a visit in school this week. Indiana has been in contact and invited me to a junior day. Western Michigan was also in school and I've also been in contact with the coaches from Bowling Green and Vanderbilt."

Does Rusk have any additional college visits planned?

"I'm in the middle of my basketball season so it's hard for me to get out for now. I'm sure I'll get out to make more college visits after the season. I'm also running track for my school this spring along with playing 7on7 with Boom Midwest so the spring will also be pretty busy for me."

So what part of his game does Rusk want to improve this off season?

"I definitely want to add more weight and size. I'm also working on my blocking and trying to better transition into playing tight end at the next level. I've always played either quarterback or wide receiver so I want to be ready to make a smooth transition into playing tight end."