TE Schaller adds his first offer

Northbrook(Ill.) Glenbrook North sophomore tight end recruit Patrick Schaller (6-foot-6, 210 pounds) was able to add his first FBS scholarship offer late last week from Central Michigan University. Schaller checks in and recaps his impressions after adding his latest offer from the CMU Chippewas and more in this latest recruiting update.

"The coaches from Central Michigan have made a handful of different in school visits and they also made it back in school on Friday," Sims said. "The CMU tight ends coach (Tavita Thompson) made an in school visit on Friday and later that night they called and offered me a scholarship."

Schaller, who is also a standout basketball player at Glenbrook North discusses his initial impressions from adding his first FBS offer from the CMU Chippewas.

"I guess I was a little surprised when they decided to offer me, but the CMU coaches have been in contact with me for some time now. I have had some great conversations with them and it's just really exciting to add my first offer. I know that Central Michigan is a strong program in the MAC and that they have had some big time tight ends who have gotten drafted in the NFL draft. Central Michigan had a good season last year and I'm hoping to go visit them this spring or this summer."

So which other schools have been showing interest in Schaller this spring?

"We have seen a lot of different college coaches in school over the last few weeks. Besides. Central Michigan, we also have seen in the coaches from Iowa, Iowa State, Northwestern, Ball State, Illinois State and just quite a few other schools. The feedback has been good so far from the college coaches. I've been able to add quite a bit if size and weight this off season. I've gone from 175-185 pounds to 210 pounds this spring. I've been just spending a lot more time in the weight room along with just focusing more on my overall diet. I'm working on just eating cleaner and adding more good protein and I've also taken out things like soda out of my diet."

Does Schaller, who is a multi-sport athlete (football/basketball/lacrosse) have any upcoming summer college camp plans?

"I've gotten camp invitations from several schools for the summer. I'm going to camp at Iowa, Wisconsin, Northwestern and also Central Michigan for sure this summer. ."

So what has Schaller been working on to improve his overall game this off season?

"Besides adding more good weight and strength, I've been focusing on improving my hands and just having better hand/eye coordination. I'm also working on just making better cuts and running better routes."

