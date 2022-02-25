TE Smith adds two new offers

LaGrange Park (Ill.) Lyons Township junior tight end recruit Graham Smith (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) was able to take part in the recently held The Stage showcase camp in Oak Creek, Wisconsin and had an impressive showing. Smith, who is also playing basketball this winter for Lyons Township recaps his recent showcase camp performance, his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"I had a lot of fun at The Stage showcase and it was good to get some work in" Smith said. "I'm also in basketball season and we play Proviso East for the regional title on Friday night so I've been pretty busy this winter."

Smith, who played quarterback for the Lions up until last season was able to add his first two FBS scholarships from Western Michigan and Central Michigan.

"I still don't believe it (scholarship offers) to be honest. I had no idea the scholarship offers were coming. Western Michigan was the first offer for me and a few days later Central Michigan also offered me. I camped last summer at Western Michigan at quarterback so I know the campus and the facilities at WMU. I'm sure I'll get out and visit both schools this spring. I've made visits already to Iowa, Miami of Ohio and also Ohio University. I've also been in touch with the coaches from Cincinnati, Purdue and also Toledo and I'm looking at visiting all three of those schools this spring along with Western Michigan and Central Michigan."

Smith was also asked to reflect back on his fall 2021 junior season and grade his on the field performance.

"I would give myself a grade of B- for the season. I felt I did pretty good just learning the position and overall I caught the football pretty well. It definitely took me a week or two just getting used to playing tight end and playing on the varsity level. I'm working on improving my overall physicality and just be better overall and block better. I'm also working hard on being a better leader for my team and set a good example for my teammates."

Graham Smith has scholarship offers from Western Michigan and Central Michigan.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today