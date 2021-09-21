TE Timosciek is a name to watch

Lockport (Ill.) junior tight end prospect Hyatt Timosciek (6-foot-6, 230 pounds) has all the tools and game you are looking for in a high level tight end at the college level. Timosciek and the Porters (4-0) are looking to make some serious noise this season, and get to know this latest name to watch this fall here.

"It's been a fun season for us so far," Timosciek said. "Playing along with my older brother Hayden (Timosciek) has been awesome this year. We played together in youth football but we were linemen back then. Now I'm playing tight end and he's my quarterback and it's just a really cool feeling catching passes from him."

Timosciek has made an incredible strides in his game which includes going through a huge growth spurt.

"I had a huge growth spurt during the pandemic and the spring season was my first year on the varsity. I started at Lockport as a freshman at 6-foot-2 and 130 pounds and now I'm 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds. I've been able to add a lot more good weight and strength and it's made a big difference in my game. "

Timosciek also recapped his latest recruiting news this fall.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Cincinnati, Illinois State, Illinois, Miami of Ohio along with Navy and a few other schools. The college coaches want to see more of my tape this season. I'm looking at making a few upcoming game day visits. I'm planning to go to a game at Miami of Ohio on November 7th when they play Buffalo. I'm also going to Cincinnati for a game on November 20th when they play SMU. I'm also hoping to also get out to see a game at Illinois this season."

Does Timosciek have a dream school?

"I grew up as a Michigan fan. My Dad and my uncle are big Michigan fans and we just always followed the Wolverines . My sister also goes to Iowa and Iowa is another school that I like as well."