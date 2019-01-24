Lake Zurich (Ill.) junior tight end prospect Hunter Welcing (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) was one of several top underclassmen names who took part in Monday's EDGYTIM Underclassmen Showcase powered by EFT Football Academy. Welcing checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"I had a lot of fun on Monday at the showcase," Welcing said. "It was my first showcase camp experience and I thought I performed pretty well overall. I also saw some areas that I need to improve on especially with my blocking. The showcase had two great tight end coaches and I also learned a lot."

Welcing also recapped his latest recruiting news so far this winter.

"We've seen quite a few college coaches in school this month. The coaches from Western Michigan have been in school along with the coaches from Wisconsin, Northwestern, Kent State, Miami of Ohio, Iowa, Ball State plus Indiana State. Most of those coaches just want to get to know me a bit better and they all have invited me to come out to visit them on campus for different events."

Welcing has been able to make a few college visits and plans to make even more this spring.

"I was able to visit Wisconsin back in December with my teammate (Bryan Sanborn) and everything was really nice. We went and saw a bowl practice and it was fun to get to see the team working and seeing the coaches work hands on with the players. I also visited Miami of Ohio last week and it was a good visit. Miami of Ohio has a very nice campus and facilities. It was my first visit and it went well. I was able to talk with some of the Miami coaches and they want me to stay in touch with them and they want to also get to know me better. I'm also hoping to get out soon to make more visits."

So what has Welcing been working on to improve his overall game this winter?

"I've been working hard on improving my overall agility and explosiveness. I also want to get stronger and increase my bench."



