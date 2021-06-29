TE Ziebarth discusses his ISU commitment

Normal (Ill.) West senior tight end recruit Max Ziebarth (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) decided to give in town Illinois State University his verbal commitment over the past weekend. Ziebarth checks in and discusses his decision to stay at home and play for the Illinois State University Redbirds in this recruiting update.

"Illinois State is really just a very good fit for me," Ziebarth said. "I looked into several other schools but just the overall fit at Illinois State was hard for me to pass up so I committed."

Ziebarth pointed towards a few key factors which led to giving Illinois State his verbal commitment.

"I was able to really get to know the Illinois State coaches better when I made a recent visit. The ISU coaches have continued to improve the football program in the right way. Illinois State is one of the top football programs in FCS and it just feels like home to me there. ISU offers a great education and I realized more and more that staying closer to home was important to me. At the time I wasn't sure staying closer to home meant staying in my hometown at Illinois State, but that's how it all worked out for me and I'm very excited about my decision."

Ziebarth looked into other schools and made several college camps this summer, but in the end he kept coming back to Illinois State.

"I looked into schools like Illinois State and also Bucknell and a few others. I camped this summer at Lindenwood, North Central College, UIndy and also Illinois and I was able to get to talk with several other coaches at those camps. I definitely drew more recruiting looks at the camps but Illinois State already offered me early and they stayed with me."

Getting to make a visit and also talk with some of the current ISU players also made an impact on Ziebarth's decision.

"On my visit to Illinois State I was able to talk with some of the other tight ends on the team. They just seem like good guys and I can see myself fitting in pretty well with the players."

Ziebarth is also thrilled to have his college decision completed this summer.

"I'm glad to have it done, and I can just focus now on my senior year and get ready for my senior season."

Max Ziebarth is verbally committed to Illinois State University.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today