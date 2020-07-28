EdgyTim - TE Ziebarth talks Rise and Fire

Normal (Ill.) West junior tight end prospect Max Ziebarth (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) took part in the annual Rise and Fire Camp on Sunday in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. Ziebarth discusses his camp impressions along with filling us in on his latest recruiting news and more in this recruiting update.

"The Rise and Fire was a fun camp," Ziebarth said. "It was something new for me and it was really my first big camp. I was impressed with the talent level and the tight ends group had some big kids who are also strong players. I could have done better in the competition phase but overall I felt I had a good showing."

Ziebarth, who also plays basketball at Normal West filled us in on his latest football recruiting process.

"Cincinnati had been in touch with my coaches at school and I put together a virtual workout for them. My Dad has also talked with Illinois State about me and he also played at Illinois State back in the early 1990's (Andy Ziebarth). I;'m hoping to just keep working hard and getting my name out there. I was hoping to get out this summer to some college camps but everything was cancelled. My AAU basketball season was also cancelled this summer."

So what part of his overall game has Ziebarth been focused on improving this off season?

"My focus was to just get faster feet and be able to get to top speed quicker and add another gear downfield. Last season I played mainly receiver and tight end and that's the plan again for this year, but I could also see some reps at defensive end if I'm needed."

Ziebarth is also well aware about the impact of COVID so far, including the pandemic putting a question mark on the start of the 2020 IHSA football season.

"We are in team camp this week and this is the last week of camp for us. Everyone knows what's going on with COVID and the start of the season. We have taken the mindset that we need to keep working hard and be ready for the season. We play a good team in Oak Lawn Richards in Week 1."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today