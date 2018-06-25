EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Brother Rice Crusaders here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Did you know.. .that Brother Rice won the 1981 Class 6A (largest enrollment class) state football title? The Crusaders also placed second in state in Class 6A in 1985.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Brother Rice Crusaders? The Crusaders had a rare down season in 2017, and I fully expect to see a more experienced, hungry team this season. Brother Rice was able to play several underclassmen in 2017 and welcome back 15 returning starters (9 offense 6 defense) along with a very talented 2020 class. If the Crusaders can get off to a good early start they have a good chance of getting back to it's winning ways in 2018.

Keep an Eye on: Brother Rice is never short on talent. Keep an eye on junior DE Justin Jefferson. Jefferson, who is fighting for a starting spot this fall has been one of the most impressive and productive defensive ends on the college camp circuit this spring and summer. Jefferson brings a high level of energy, speed and quickness to the Brother Rice pass rush.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Brother Rice Crusaders? 6-3