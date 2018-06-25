Ticker
Team Preview: Brother Rice

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Brother Rice Crusaders here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Brother Rice

Mascot: Crusaders

Conference: Chicago Catholic League Blue Conference

Twitter: @brricefootball

Head Coach: Brian Badke

Assistant Coaches: Mike Emanuelson Sr. Mike Emanuekson Jr. Dan Nicholson Bill Hardy Dan O’Brien Anthony Malopsy Joe Cano Randy Johnson

2017 results: 2-7 (0-4) CCL Blue Conference. The Crusaders failed to qualify for the IHSA state football playoff field.

2018 Brother Rice Crusaders schedule

vs Marist

vs Crete Monee

vs Fenwick

vs Loyola

@ Providence

St. Rita

@ Marmion

vs Leo

@ Montini

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Height Weight

John Bean

QB

6-foot-1

195

Jessi Plunkett

RB

5-foot-7

170

Dylan Summers

WR

6-foot-1

175

Anthony Arquilla

WR

6-foot-3

185

David O'Keffee

TE

6-foot-4

235

Evan Kirts

OL

6-foot-5

265

Danny Sullivan

OL

6-foot-2

225

Danny Connors

OL

6-foot-0

275

Jack Rice

HB

6-foot-0

205
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Height  Weight

Zach Wareyko

DL

6-foot-1

255

Jalen Rheams

DE

6-foot-0

235

Joe Fitzgerald

OLB

6-foot-2

215

Dominick Murphy

WLB

6-foot-0

180

Richard Seavers

DB

5-foot-9

175

Jayshon Means

DB

5-foot-9

180
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Ty McCoy

DE

2019

6-foot-2

210

Jack McMahon

LB

2019

6-foot-1

200

Jahlil Pettis

WR/DB

2020

5-foot-8

170

Justin Jefferson

DE

2020

6-foot-1

225

Giacomo Iraci

DB

2020

6-foot-2

180

Colin Smyth

QB

2020

6-foot-2

220

2018 Brother Rice Crusaders Summer/7on7 plans

Northwestern

Richards

Did you know...that Brother Rice won the 1981 Class 6A (largest enrollment class) state football title? The Crusaders also placed second in state in Class 6A in 1985.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Brother Rice Crusaders? The Crusaders had a rare down season in 2017, and I fully expect to see a more experienced, hungry team this season. Brother Rice was able to play several underclassmen in 2017 and welcome back 15 returning starters (9 offense 6 defense) along with a very talented 2020 class. If the Crusaders can get off to a good early start they have a good chance of getting back to it's winning ways in 2018.

Keep an Eye on: Brother Rice is never short on talent. Keep an eye on junior DE Justin Jefferson. Jefferson, who is fighting for a starting spot this fall has been one of the most impressive and productive defensive ends on the college camp circuit this spring and summer. Jefferson brings a high level of energy, speed and quickness to the Brother Rice pass rush.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Brother Rice Crusaders? 6-3

