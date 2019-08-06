News More News
Team Preview: Burlington Central

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Burlington Central Rockets here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Burlington Central

Mascot: Rockets

Conference: Fox Valley Conference

Team Twitter: @CHSFFOOTBALL100

Head Coach: Brian Melvin

Assistant Coaches: Brian Iossi- Offensive Coordinator Nic Scoliere- Defensive Coordinator Kevin Sabo Andrew Vock Ashton Brown Tyler Clark Scott Parola Dan Carlson

2018 results: 3-6 (2-4) Kishwaukee River Conference. The Rockets failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 Burlington Central Rockets schedule

08/30/2019 Fri @ Dundee Crown

09/06/2019 Fri vs. Crystal Lake South

09/13/2019 Fri @ Mchenry

09/20/2019 Fri @ Crystal Lake Central

09/27/2019 Fri vs. Jacobs-Homecoming

10/04/2019 Fri vs. Hampshire

10/11/2019 Fri @ Prairie Ridge

10/18/2019 Fri @ Huntley

10/25/2019 Fri vs. Cary Grove

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Jake Lenschow

QB/WR/DB

2020

6-foot-3

190

Nathan Arians

WR/DB

2020

6-foot-0

160

Ryan Joseph

OL/DL

2020

5-foot-10

190

Jake Schmitt

OL/DL

2020

6-foot-2

235

Matt Muetterties

OL/DL

2020

6-foot-4

250

Jake Borman

OL/DL

2021

6-foot-3

260

Andrew Soloman

K

2020

5-foot-7

155
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Hunter Hodgson

LB/WR/DB

2020

6-foot-2

185

Luke Thompson

LB/WR

2020

6-foot-0

180

Michael Dubanowski

DL/OL

2020

6-foot-0

290

Matt Muetterties

DL/OL

2020

6-foot-4

250

Mark Ganziano

DB/QB

2021

6-foot-0

175
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Eric Metz

DL/WR

2021

6-foot-1

175

John Sanders

RB/LB

2021

5-foot-11

155

Marc Wisniewski

WR/DB

2021

6-foot-0

135

Connor Hodgson

OL/DL

2020

6-foot-2

230

Josue Ferro

ATH

2021

6-foot-0

200

2019 Burlington Central Rockets Summer/7on7 plans

We host our own 7 on 7s every Tuesday Night.

We will be in the St. Charles North 7 on 7 tournament

Team Camp, end of July at Knox College

Did you know....that Burlington Central has left the Kishwaukee River conference and joins the Fox Valley Conference for the 2019 season?

