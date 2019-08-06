Team Preview: Burlington Central
School: Burlington Central
Mascot: Rockets
Conference: Fox Valley Conference
Team Twitter: @CHSFFOOTBALL100
Head Coach: Brian Melvin
Assistant Coaches: Brian Iossi- Offensive Coordinator Nic Scoliere- Defensive Coordinator Kevin Sabo Andrew Vock Ashton Brown Tyler Clark Scott Parola Dan Carlson
2018 results: 3-6 (2-4) Kishwaukee River Conference. The Rockets failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 Burlington Central Rockets schedule
08/30/2019 Fri @ Dundee Crown
09/06/2019 Fri vs. Crystal Lake South
09/13/2019 Fri @ Mchenry
09/20/2019 Fri @ Crystal Lake Central
09/27/2019 Fri vs. Jacobs-Homecoming
10/04/2019 Fri vs. Hampshire
10/11/2019 Fri @ Prairie Ridge
10/18/2019 Fri @ Huntley
10/25/2019 Fri vs. Cary Grove
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Jake Lenschow
|
QB/WR/DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
190
|
Nathan Arians
|
WR/DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
160
|
Ryan Joseph
|
OL/DL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
190
|
Jake Schmitt
|
OL/DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
235
|
Matt Muetterties
|
OL/DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
250
|
Jake Borman
|
OL/DL
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
260
|
Andrew Soloman
|
K
|
2020
|
5-foot-7
|
155
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Hunter Hodgson
|
LB/WR/DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
185
|
Luke Thompson
|
LB/WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
180
|
Michael Dubanowski
|
DL/OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
290
|
Matt Muetterties
|
DL/OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
250
|
Mark Ganziano
|
DB/QB
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
175
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Eric Metz
|
DL/WR
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
175
|
John Sanders
|
RB/LB
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
155
|
Marc Wisniewski
|
WR/DB
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
135
|
Connor Hodgson
|
OL/DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
230
|
Josue Ferro
|
ATH
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
200
2019 Burlington Central Rockets Summer/7on7 plans
We host our own 7 on 7s every Tuesday Night.
We will be in the St. Charles North 7 on 7 tournament
Team Camp, end of July at Knox College
Did you know....that Burlington Central has left the Kishwaukee River conference and joins the Fox Valley Conference for the 2019 season?