News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-31 07:57:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Cary Grove

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Cary Grove Trojans here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Vdwpaumgyzhd7q0xmlql

School: Cary Grove

Mascot: Trojans

Conference: Fox Valley Conference

Team Twitter: @CGTrojanFB

Head Coach: Brad Seaburg

Assistant Coaches: Matt Furlong, Mike Walston, Dean Schlueter, Rick Splitt, Mike Manning, Phil Raffaelli, Ryan Passaglia, Ryan Ludwig, Eric Chandler, Steve Hull, Tyler Krebs, Ryan Slattery, Gunnar Halverson, Troy Bruley

2018 results: 14-0 (8-0) Fox Valley Conference. The Trojans made the Class 6A state playoff field and defeated Wauconda, Kaneland, Phillips, Notre Dame and then defeated Crete-Monee in the 6A state title game.

2019 Cary-Grove Trojans schedule

08/30/2019 Fri @ Crystal Lake South HS

09/06/2019 Fri vs. Crystal Lake Central HS

09/13/2019 Fri @ Hampshire HS

09/20/2019 Fri vs. Huntley HS

09/27/2019 Fri @ Dundee-Crown HS

10/05/2019 Sat vs. McHenry HS

10/11/2019 Fri @ Jacobs HS

10/18/2019 Fri vs. Prairie Ridge HS

10/25/2019 Fri @ Burlington Central HS

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

Evan Hissong

OL

2020

Blake Skol

FB

2020

Nathan Desmet

TE

2020
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

Blake Skol

DB

2020

Luke Eleftheriou

DB

2020

Jake Johnson

LB

2020

Johnny Gagliano

LB

2021

Arik Mistak

DB

2021

Nathan Gamez

DL

2021

Dymitri Kannellakis

DB

2020

Mitchel Dec

DL

2020
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year

Matthew Ortega

DL

2022

Gio Lanera

DB

2020

Evan Taylor

RB

2020

Ben Hurt Haller

DB

2022

Nick Hissong

RB

2022

2019 Cary Grove Trojans Summer/7on7 plans

Elk Grove (6/21)

Glenbrook South (6/28)

Nazareth (7/10)

Did you know....that Cary Grove head coach Brad Seaburg has posted an impressive 83-17 record over the past 8 seasons as the Trojans head coach. Seaburg has led the school to the 2018 6A state title along with a second place finish in 2012 and 2014.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}