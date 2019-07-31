Team Preview: Cary Grove
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Cary Grove Trojans here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
School: Cary Grove
Mascot: Trojans
Conference: Fox Valley Conference
Team Twitter: @CGTrojanFB
Head Coach: Brad Seaburg
Assistant Coaches: Matt Furlong, Mike Walston, Dean Schlueter, Rick Splitt, Mike Manning, Phil Raffaelli, Ryan Passaglia, Ryan Ludwig, Eric Chandler, Steve Hull, Tyler Krebs, Ryan Slattery, Gunnar Halverson, Troy Bruley
2018 results: 14-0 (8-0) Fox Valley Conference. The Trojans made the Class 6A state playoff field and defeated Wauconda, Kaneland, Phillips, Notre Dame and then defeated Crete-Monee in the 6A state title game.
2019 Cary-Grove Trojans schedule
08/30/2019 Fri @ Crystal Lake South HS
09/06/2019 Fri vs. Crystal Lake Central HS
09/13/2019 Fri @ Hampshire HS
09/20/2019 Fri vs. Huntley HS
09/27/2019 Fri @ Dundee-Crown HS
10/05/2019 Sat vs. McHenry HS
10/11/2019 Fri @ Jacobs HS
10/18/2019 Fri vs. Prairie Ridge HS
10/25/2019 Fri @ Burlington Central HS
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Evan Hissong
|
OL
|
2020
|
Blake Skol
|
FB
|
2020
|
Nathan Desmet
|
TE
|
2020
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Blake Skol
|
DB
|
2020
|
Luke Eleftheriou
|
DB
|
2020
|
Jake Johnson
|
LB
|
2020
|
Johnny Gagliano
|
LB
|
2021
|
Arik Mistak
|
DB
|
2021
|
Nathan Gamez
|
DL
|
2021
|
Dymitri Kannellakis
|
DB
|
2020
|
Mitchel Dec
|
DL
|
2020
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Matthew Ortega
|
DL
|
2022
|
Gio Lanera
|
DB
|
2020
|
Evan Taylor
|
RB
|
2020
|
Ben Hurt Haller
|
DB
|
2022
|
Nick Hissong
|
RB
|
2022
2019 Cary Grove Trojans Summer/7on7 plans
Elk Grove (6/21)
Glenbrook South (6/28)
Nazareth (7/10)
Did you know....that Cary Grove head coach Brad Seaburg has posted an impressive 83-17 record over the past 8 seasons as the Trojans head coach. Seaburg has led the school to the 2018 6A state title along with a second place finish in 2012 and 2014.