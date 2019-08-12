News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-12 06:31:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Fenton

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Fenton Bison here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Jyfxap3huxbkfgceg2fj

School: Fenton

Mascot: Bison

Conference: Upstate 8 Conference

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: Matthew Lynch

Assistant Coaches: Bill Modowski, Tim O'Connell, Jason Sabala, Mike Chappell, Michael Strojny, Marco Medina, Eric Ilich, Dave Ellett, Jake Chvatal, Robert Garza, Rodrigo Castaneda

2018 results: 4-5 (2-3) Metro Suburban Red Conference. The Bison failed to make the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 Fenton Bison schedule

Week 1 Home vs. Larkin

Week 2 Home vs. West Chicago

Week 3 Away vs. Streamwood

Week 4 Home vs. Glenbard East

Week 5 Away vs Bartlett

Week 6 Away vs. Glenbard South

Week 7 Home vs. Elgin

Week 8 Away vs. East Aurora

Week 9 Away vs. South Elgin

Returning Offensive Starters
Name  Position Grad Year Height Weight

Diamon King

WR

2020

6-foot-2

210

Andres Bass

RB

2020

5-foot-10

170

Ethan Queyqueo

WR

2020

6-foot-0

170

John Salgado

WR

2020

5-foot-10

165

Andre Reed

WR

2020

5-foot-10

160

Julian Giles

OL

2020

5-foot-10

220

Eric Moreno

OL

2021

6-foot-1

225

Angel Mendoza

OL

2020

6-foot-0

250

Ethan Dollente

OL

2020

6-foot-1

220
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Ethan Dollente

LB

2020

6-foot-1

220

Kevin Gonzales

DB

2020

5-foot-8

175

Marcel Rusiecki

DL

2020

6-foot-2

260

Diamon King

DB

2020

6-foot-2

210

Andre Bass

DB

2020

5-foot-10

170
Newcomers to Watch
Name

Nickolas Benn

Frank Kygler

Gerell Wilson

Dominiqunn Wilcoxen

Vincent Eltman

Gavin Davis

2019 Fenton Bison Summer/7on7 plans

NA

Did you know....that Fenton just missed out on becoming an IHSA state playoff qualifier in 2018 after suffering a 34-33 loss to Chicago Christian in Week 9.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}