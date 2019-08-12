Team Preview: Fenton
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Fenton Bison here.
School: Fenton
Mascot: Bison
Conference: Upstate 8 Conference
Team Twitter:
Head Coach: Matthew Lynch
Assistant Coaches: Bill Modowski, Tim O'Connell, Jason Sabala, Mike Chappell, Michael Strojny, Marco Medina, Eric Ilich, Dave Ellett, Jake Chvatal, Robert Garza, Rodrigo Castaneda
2018 results: 4-5 (2-3) Metro Suburban Red Conference. The Bison failed to make the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 Fenton Bison schedule
Week 1 Home vs. Larkin
Week 2 Home vs. West Chicago
Week 3 Away vs. Streamwood
Week 4 Home vs. Glenbard East
Week 5 Away vs Bartlett
Week 6 Away vs. Glenbard South
Week 7 Home vs. Elgin
Week 8 Away vs. East Aurora
Week 9 Away vs. South Elgin
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Diamon King
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
210
|
Andres Bass
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
Ethan Queyqueo
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
170
|
John Salgado
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
165
|
Andre Reed
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
160
|
Julian Giles
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
220
|
Eric Moreno
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
225
|
Angel Mendoza
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
250
|
Ethan Dollente
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
220
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Ethan Dollente
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
220
|
Kevin Gonzales
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
175
|
Marcel Rusiecki
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
260
|
Diamon King
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
210
|
Andre Bass
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|Name
|
Nickolas Benn
|
Frank Kygler
|
Gerell Wilson
|
Dominiqunn Wilcoxen
|
Vincent Eltman
|
Gavin Davis
2019 Fenton Bison Summer/7on7 plans
NA
Did you know....that Fenton just missed out on becoming an IHSA state playoff qualifier in 2018 after suffering a 34-33 loss to Chicago Christian in Week 9.