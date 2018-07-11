EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Glenbard West Hilltoppers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

2017 results: 9-2 (6-0) West Suburban Silver Conference. The Hilltoppers made the Class 8A state playoff field and defeated Bloom, then lost to Oswego in second round action.

Did you know.. .that head coach Chad Hetlet in his 11 seasons at Glenbard West has led the Hilltoppers to the IHSA state playoff field in all 11 seasons? Hetlet has also posted an impressive 121-18 record in those 11 years including Class 7A state football titles in 2012 and 2015.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Glenbard West Hilltoppers? Last year was a rare season for the Hilltoppers. Glenbard West didn't get out of the second round of the state playoff field and didn't post double digit wins for the first time since 2007. The 2018 Hilltoppers you ask? Look for Glenbard West to rely on it's always tough defense which welcomes back 7 starters this fall. The Hilltoppers offense will be young yet talent is seldom an issue at Glenbard West.

Keep an Eye on: Glenbard West senior RB Tyquan Cox. Cox is truly a speedy game breaking caliber running back for the Hilltoppers. Cox will be asked to help carry the offensive load especially early this fall as West breaks in several new faces on offense.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Glenbard West Hilltoppers? 9-0/8-1