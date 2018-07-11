Ticker
Team Preview: Glenbard West

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Glenbard West Hilltoppers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Glenbard West

Mascot: Hilltoppers

Conference: West Suburban Silver Conference

Twitter: @HitterFootball

Head Coach: Chad Hetlet

Assistant Coaches: John Sigmund Jon Schweighardt Joe Kish Chris Van Dyke Rick Heckman Mike Hofland Tad Keely

2017 results: 9-2 (6-0) West Suburban Silver Conference. The Hilltoppers made the Class 8A state playoff field and defeated Bloom, then lost to Oswego in second round action.

2018 Glenbard West Hilltoppers schedule

@ Maine South

@ Proviso East

vs Addison Trail

@ York

vs Downers Grove North

vs Lyons Township

@ Hinsdale Central

vs OPRF

@ Proviso West

Returning Offensive Starters
Name  Position Grad Year Height Weight

Hank Knez

OT

2019

6-foot-3

245

Tyquan Cox

RB

2019

5-foot-9

170

Ethan Graff

WR

2019

6-foot-5

195
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Mark Winters

DE

2019

6-foot-2

235

David Lancalotti

NT

2019

6-foot-1

270

Kyle Dell

LB

2019

5-foot-11

180

Jayden Rodgers

LB

2019

5-foot-11

180

Sean Mitchel

OLB

2020

6-foot-1

190

Otis Nevins

ILB

2019

6-foot-1

205

Greyson Metz

FS

2020

6-foot-3

195
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Tommy Bleker

QB

2019

5-foot-11

180

Kameron Bedford

RB

2019

5-foot-9

175

Sam McGee

DB

2019

6-foot-1

175

Joe Peraino

OL

2019

6-foot-2

225

Andrew Johnson

OL

2020

6-foot-2

250

2018 Glenbard West Hilltoppers Summer/7on7 plans

TBA

Did you know...that head coach Chad Hetlet in his 11 seasons at Glenbard West has led the Hilltoppers to the IHSA state playoff field in all 11 seasons? Hetlet has also posted an impressive 121-18 record in those 11 years including Class 7A state football titles in 2012 and 2015.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Glenbard West Hilltoppers? Last year was a rare season for the Hilltoppers. Glenbard West didn't get out of the second round of the state playoff field and didn't post double digit wins for the first time since 2007. The 2018 Hilltoppers you ask? Look for Glenbard West to rely on it's always tough defense which welcomes back 7 starters this fall. The Hilltoppers offense will be young yet talent is seldom an issue at Glenbard West.

Keep an Eye on: Glenbard West senior RB Tyquan Cox. Cox is truly a speedy game breaking caliber running back for the Hilltoppers. Cox will be asked to help carry the offensive load especially early this fall as West breaks in several new faces on offense.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Glenbard West Hilltoppers? 9-0/8-1

{{ article.author_name }}