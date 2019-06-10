Team Preview: Glenbard West
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Andrew Johnson
|
OT
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
270
|
Chase Pierce
|
OG
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
215
|
Joey Richmond
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
205
|
Nic Seifert
|
FB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
200
|
Denin Limouris
|
TE
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
220
|
Greyson Metz
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
208
|
Sean Michael
|
FS
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
185
|
David Lanciloti
|
NT
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
290
|
Gerik Tyburk
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
180
|
Will Skowronski
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
190
|
Jalen Moore
|
RB
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
185
|
Brandon Nowinski
|
LB
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
195
|
Charlie Baer
|
OG
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
230
|
Drew Cater
|
OLB
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
185
|
Fredo Yanez
|
DE
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
240
|
Ryan Renfro
|
QB
|
2022
|
6-foot-5
|
190
School: Glenbard west
Mascot: Hilltoppers
Conference: West Suburbvan Silver
Team Twitter: @HitterFootball
Head Coach: Chad Hetlet
Assistant Coaches: John Sigmund Jon Schweighardt Chris VanDyke Rick Heckman Mike Hofland Tad Keely Sheldon Harris
2018 results: 8-3 (5-1) West Suburban Silver Conference. The Hilltoppers made the Class 8A state playoff field and beat Bartlett, then lost to Lincoln-Way East in second round action.
2019 Glenbard West Hilltoppers schedule
vs Maine South
vs Leyden
Vs Proviso West
@ Addison Trail
vs York
@ Downers Grove North
@ Lyons Township
vs Hinsdale Central
@ Oak Park-River Forest
2019 Glenbard West Hilltoppers Summer/7on7 plans
Did you know...that Glenbard West head coach Chad Hetlet has the Hilltoppers to 12 straight IHSA state football playoff appearances in his tenure at the school.