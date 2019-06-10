News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-10 07:16:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Glenbard West

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Glenbard West Hilltoppers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Bvmr0mgzfdbryai45zpo
Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Andrew Johnson

OT

2020

6-foot-2

270

Chase Pierce

OG

2020

6-foot-1

215

Joey Richmond

RB

2020

5-foot-11

205

Nic Seifert

FB

2020

6-foot-0

200

Denin Limouris

TE

2021

6-foot-2

220
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Greyson Metz

LB

2020

6-foot-3

208

Sean Michael

FS

2021

6-foot-1

185

David Lanciloti

NT

2020

6-foot-1

290

Gerik Tyburk

DB

2020

5-foot-11

180

Will Skowronski

LB

2020

6-foot-1

190
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Jalen Moore

RB

2021

5-foot-11

185

Brandon Nowinski

LB

2021

6-foot-0

195

Charlie Baer

OG

2021

6-foot-1

230

Drew Cater

OLB

2021

6-foot-2

185

Fredo Yanez

DE

2021

6-foot-1

240

Ryan Renfro

QB

2022

6-foot-5

190

School: Glenbard west

Mascot: Hilltoppers

Conference: West Suburbvan Silver

Team Twitter: @HitterFootball

Head Coach: Chad Hetlet

Assistant Coaches: John Sigmund Jon Schweighardt Chris VanDyke Rick Heckman Mike Hofland Tad Keely Sheldon Harris

2018 results: 8-3 (5-1) West Suburban Silver Conference. The Hilltoppers made the Class 8A state playoff field and beat Bartlett, then lost to Lincoln-Way East in second round action.

2019 Glenbard West Hilltoppers schedule

vs Maine South

vs Leyden

Vs Proviso West

@ Addison Trail

vs York

@ Downers Grove North

@ Lyons Township

vs Hinsdale Central

@ Oak Park-River Forest

2019 Glenbard West Hilltoppers Summer/7on7 plans

TBA

Did you know...that Glenbard West head coach Chad Hetlet has the Hilltoppers to 12 straight IHSA state football playoff appearances in his tenure at the school.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}