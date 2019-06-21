Team Preview: H-F Vikings
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Denzel Bryant
|
OL/DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
295
|
Michael Ford
|
OL/DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
275
|
Dominick Jones
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
180
|
Steve McMullen
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
225
|
D'Jon Ramsey-Lucas
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
175
|
Ethan Lindquist
|
K
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
155
|
William Pauling
|
WR/DB
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
180
|
Xavier Frazier
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
195
|
Malyk Jones
|
LB
|
2022
|
5-foot-11
|
205
|
Xavier McKinney
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
225
|
LaVoise McCoy
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
185
|
Kasyus Kurns
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
165
|
Sean Allen
|
RB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
180
|
Jaylen Olokun
|
LB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
200
|
Demary Toney
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
225
|
Phillip Smith
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
190
|
Brian Smith
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
250
|
Myles Walton
|
WR
|
2022
|
5-foot-8
|
160
|
Jyles Walton
|
WR
|
2022
|
5-foot-9
|
165
|
Alexander Wallace
|
DL
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
310
|
Stacy Terry
|
LB
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
185
|
Alexander Pratt
|
QB
|
2021
|
6-foot-4
|
190
School: Homewood-Flossmoor
Mascot: Vikings
Conference: Southwest Suburban conference
Team Twitter: @HF-Football
Head Coach: Craig Buzea
Assistant Coaches: Tom Cicero Zac Wells Alexander Pratt Terrance Terry Josh Ling Matt Ramos Josh Forney David James Eric Schreiber Sr. Eric Schreiber Jr. Bart Czachor
2018 results: 10-2 (6-1) Southwest Suburban Conference. The Vikings made the 2018 Class 8A state playoff field, defeated Fremd and Barrington then lost to Marist in quarterfinal round action.
2019 Homewood-Flossmoor Vikings schedule
8/30 - Thornton Fractional North - Home
9/6 - Penn (Mishawaka, IN) - Away
9/13 - Andrew - Home
9/20 - Lockport - Away
9/27 - Lincoln-Way East - Away
10/4 - Sandburg - Home
10/11 - Lincoln-Way West - Away
10/18 - Bolingbrook - Home
10/25 - Lincoln-Way Central - Home
2019 Homewood-Flossmoor Vikings Summer/7on7 plans
-25 days on camp -6/25/19 -
7 on 7 vs TF South @ HF (5pm) -7/16/19 -
7 on 7 vs St. Charles East @ St. Charles (4pm)
Did you know...that Homewood-Flossmoor has won 10 games or more in four out of the last five seasons under head coach Craig Buzea.