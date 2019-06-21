News More News
Team Preview: H-F Vikings

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Homewood-Flossmoor Vikings here.

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Denzel Bryant

OL/DL

2020

6-foot-2

295

Michael Ford

OL/DL

2020

6-foot-4

275

Dominick Jones

QB

2020

6-foot-2

180

Steve McMullen

OL

2020

6-foot-1

225

D'Jon Ramsey-Lucas

WR

2020

6-foot-2

175

Ethan Lindquist

K

2021

5-foot-11

155

William Pauling

WR/DB

2021

5-foot-11

180
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Xavier Frazier

LB

2020

5-foot-10

195

Malyk Jones

LB

2022

5-foot-11

205

Xavier McKinney

LB

2020

6-foot-1

225

LaVoise McCoy

DB

2020

6-foot-2

185

Kasyus Kurns

DB

2020

5-foot-10

165
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Sean Allen

RB

2021

5-foot-10

180

Jaylen Olokun

LB

2021

5-foot-10

200

Demary Toney

DL

2020

6-foot-4

225

Phillip Smith

RB

2020

5-foot-9

190

Brian Smith

OL

2021

6-foot-1

250

Myles Walton

WR

2022

5-foot-8

160

Jyles Walton

WR

2022

5-foot-9

165

Alexander Wallace

DL

2021

6-foot-3

310

Stacy Terry

LB

2021

5-foot-11

185

Alexander Pratt

QB

2021

6-foot-4

190

School: Homewood-Flossmoor

Mascot: Vikings

Conference: Southwest Suburban conference

Team Twitter: @HF-Football

Head Coach: Craig Buzea

Assistant Coaches: Tom Cicero Zac Wells Alexander Pratt Terrance Terry Josh Ling Matt Ramos Josh Forney David James Eric Schreiber Sr. Eric Schreiber Jr. Bart Czachor

2018 results: 10-2 (6-1) Southwest Suburban Conference. The Vikings made the 2018 Class 8A state playoff field, defeated Fremd and Barrington then lost to Marist in quarterfinal round action.

2019 Homewood-Flossmoor Vikings schedule

8/30 - Thornton Fractional North - Home

9/6 - Penn (Mishawaka, IN) - Away

9/13 - Andrew - Home

9/20 - Lockport - Away

9/27 - Lincoln-Way East - Away

10/4 - Sandburg - Home

10/11 - Lincoln-Way West - Away

10/18 - Bolingbrook - Home

10/25 - Lincoln-Way Central - Home

2019 Homewood-Flossmoor Vikings Summer/7on7 plans

-25 days on camp -6/25/19 -

7 on 7 vs TF South @ HF (5pm) -7/16/19 -

7 on 7 vs St. Charles East @ St. Charles (4pm)

Did you know...that Homewood-Flossmoor has won 10 games or more in four out of the last five seasons under head coach Craig Buzea.

