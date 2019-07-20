News More News
Team Preview: Highland

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

School: Highland

Mascot: Bulldogs

Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference

Team Twitter: @HHS_DogFootball

Head Coach: Jim Warnecke

Assistant Coaches: Derrick Rolfingsmeier- DC Steve Lanxon- Special Teams/LBs Riley Litzenburg-LBs/JV DC Brendon Delaney-QBs Gary Kharibian-WR/DBs Jim Warnecke Sr.-RBs Austin Welz-Freshman Butch Zobrist-Asst. OL Ethan Shimer-Asst. OL Colby Reilson- Freshman asst.

2018 results: 11-1 (5-0) Mississippi Valley Conference. The Bulldogs made the Class 5A state playoff field and defeated Rich Central and Mattoon before losing to eventual state champion Joliet Catholic in quarterfinal round action.

2019 Highland Bulldogs schedule

vs Mt. Zion

vs Belleville East

vs Marion

@ Mascoutah

vs Waterloo

@ Civic Memorial

@ Troy

vs Jerseyville

@ Charleston

Offensive Returning Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Trevor Zobrist

OL

2020

6-foot-3

250

Wes Schmollinger

OL

2020

6-foot-0

250

Payton Cave

OL

2020

6-foot-3

275

Sam Buck

OL

2021

6-foot-3

280
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Trevor Zobrist

DL

2020

6-foot-3

250

Wes Schmollinger

DL

2020

6-foot-0

250

Sam Buck

DL

2021

6-foot-3

280
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Connor Sands

QB/WR

2020

5-foot-11

175

James Beard

QB/WR

2022

6-foot-1

170

Logan Chandler

RB

2021

5-foot-11

185

2019 Highland Bulldogs Summer/7on7 plans

Illinois College team camp

Did you know....that Highland head coach Jimmy Warnecke has led the Bulldogs to seven straight IHSA state football playoff appearances since taking the program over in 2011.

{{ article.author_name }}