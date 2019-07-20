Team Preview: Highland
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Highland Bulldogs here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
School: Highland
Mascot: Bulldogs
Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference
Team Twitter: @HHS_DogFootball
Head Coach: Jim Warnecke
Assistant Coaches: Derrick Rolfingsmeier- DC Steve Lanxon- Special Teams/LBs Riley Litzenburg-LBs/JV DC Brendon Delaney-QBs Gary Kharibian-WR/DBs Jim Warnecke Sr.-RBs Austin Welz-Freshman Butch Zobrist-Asst. OL Ethan Shimer-Asst. OL Colby Reilson- Freshman asst.
2018 results: 11-1 (5-0) Mississippi Valley Conference. The Bulldogs made the Class 5A state playoff field and defeated Rich Central and Mattoon before losing to eventual state champion Joliet Catholic in quarterfinal round action.
2019 Highland Bulldogs schedule
vs Mt. Zion
vs Belleville East
vs Marion
@ Mascoutah
vs Waterloo
@ Civic Memorial
@ Troy
vs Jerseyville
@ Charleston
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Trevor Zobrist
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
250
|
Wes Schmollinger
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
250
|
Payton Cave
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
275
|
Sam Buck
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
280
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Trevor Zobrist
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
250
|
Wes Schmollinger
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
250
|
Sam Buck
|
DL
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
280
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Connor Sands
|
QB/WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
175
|
James Beard
|
QB/WR
|
2022
|
6-foot-1
|
170
|
Logan Chandler
|
RB
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
185
2019 Highland Bulldogs Summer/7on7 plans
Illinois College team camp
Did you know....that Highland head coach Jimmy Warnecke has led the Bulldogs to seven straight IHSA state football playoff appearances since taking the program over in 2011.