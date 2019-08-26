Team Preview: Lakes
For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
School: Lakes
Mascot: Eagles
Conference: Northern Lake County Conference
Team Twitter:
Head Coach: Jordan Eder
Assistant Coaches: Jason Ellerman, Lorenzo Gomez, Brent Gandolfi, Ray Gialo, Kevin McAlpine, Jason Miller, Devin Grote, Greg Lyons
2018 results: 8-3 (6-1 Northern Lake County Conference) The Eagles made the Class 6A state playoff field, defeated Belvidere North then lost to Antioch in second round action.
2019 Lakes Eagles schedule
@ Deerfield
vs Highland Park
@ North Chicago
@ Grayslake North
vs Wauconda
vs Grant
@ Grayslake Central
vs Antioch
@ Round Lake
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Chris Selig
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
210
|
Tylor Gunther
|
OG
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
215
|
Matt Pawlak
|
OT
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
215
|
Nate Goodson
|
OG
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
250
|
Brandon Nava
|
WR
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
175
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Isiah Perrin
|
NG
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
245
|
Tre Thornton
|
DT
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
210
|
Jake Magad
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
175
|
Jim Chun
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
200
|
Daniel Altmeyer
|
OLB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
180
|
Jake Hren
|
DT
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
185
|
Kade Millette
|
CB
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
170
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Mark Hunter
|
RB
|
2022
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
David Garcia
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
185
2019 Lakes Eagles Summer/7on7 plans
Joint Practices: Vernon Hills, Johnsburg, Prospect.
Did you know....that Lakes has made the IHSA state football playoff field in 10 straight seasons.