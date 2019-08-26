News More News
Team Preview: Lakes

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Lakes Eagles here.

School: Lakes

Mascot: Eagles

Conference: Northern Lake County Conference

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: Jordan Eder

Assistant Coaches: Jason Ellerman, Lorenzo Gomez, Brent Gandolfi, Ray Gialo, Kevin McAlpine, Jason Miller, Devin Grote, Greg Lyons

2018 results: 8-3 (6-1 Northern Lake County Conference) The Eagles made the Class 6A state playoff field, defeated Belvidere North then lost to Antioch in second round action.

2019 Lakes Eagles schedule

@ Deerfield

vs Highland Park

@ North Chicago

@ Grayslake North

vs Wauconda

vs Grant

@ Grayslake Central

vs Antioch

@ Round Lake


Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Chris Selig

QB

2020

6-foot-3

210

Tylor Gunther

OG

2020

5-foot-10

215

Matt Pawlak

OT

2020

6-foot-4

215

Nate Goodson

OG

2020

5-foot-10

250

Brandon Nava

WR

2021

6-foot-2

175
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Isiah Perrin

NG

2020

5-foot-10

245

Tre Thornton

DT

2020

5-foot-11

210

Jake Magad

LB

2020

5-foot-9

175

Jim Chun

LB

2020

5-foot-10

200

Daniel Altmeyer

OLB

2020

5-foot-10

180

Jake Hren

DT

2020

5-foot-10

185

Kade Millette

CB

2021

6-foot-2

170
Newcomers to Watch 
Name  Position Grad Year Height Weight

Mark Hunter

RB

2022

5-foot-10

175

David Garcia

RB

2020

5-foot-10

185

2019 Lakes Eagles Summer/7on7 plans

Joint Practices: Vernon Hills, Johnsburg, Prospect.

Did you know....that Lakes has made the IHSA state football playoff field in 10 straight seasons.

