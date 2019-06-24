News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-24 07:08:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Loyola Academy

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Loyola Academy Ramblers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Xyrrbqsnw7l34y5kz8jz
Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

Matthew Mangan

RB

2020

Peter Ginaris

OL

2020

Trevor Cabanban

RB

2020

Josh Kreutz

OL

2021

Christopher Kelly

OL

2020

Nate Van Zeist

K

2021
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

Luke Desherow

DL

2021
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year

Liam Conaughan

OLB

2021

Owen Boos

WR

2021

Artist Banjamin

CB

2021

Frank Schurer

LB

2020

Daniel O'Flaherty

WR/DE

2021

Perrion McClinton

QB/S

2021

School: Loyola Academy

Mascot: Ramblers

Conference: ESCC/CCL Mega Conference

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: John Holocek

Assistant Coaches: Pete Devine Beau Desherow Tim Feldheim Mike Dooley Pete Distaulo Tyler Vradenburg Mike Kotowski Ryan Gallagher Pat Naughton

2018 results: 11-3 (2-2) CCL Blue Conference. The Ramblers made the 2018 IHSA state football field and defeated Minooka, Oswego, Maine South, Lincoln-Way East then Brother Rice to win the 8A state title.

2019 Loyola Academy Ramblers schedule

vs St Ignatius-Cleveland (details TBD)

vs New Trier

vs St Rita

@ Mount Carmel

@ St Ignatius

vs Brother Rice

vs Benet

@ Marian CC

vs Marist

2019 Loyola Academy Ramblers Summer/7on7 plans

at Evanston

at New Trier

at Elk Grove Village

Did you know.???? That Loyola Academy head coach John Holocek has posted an impressive 145-321 overall record in 13 seasons as the Ramblers head coach. Holocek has led Loyola to state titles in 2015 and 2018 while also placing second in state in 2011, 2013, 2016 and 2017 under Holocek.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}