Team Preview: Loyola Academy
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Matthew Mangan
|
RB
|
2020
|
Peter Ginaris
|
OL
|
2020
|
Trevor Cabanban
|
RB
|
2020
|
Josh Kreutz
|
OL
|
2021
|
Christopher Kelly
|
OL
|
2020
|
Nate Van Zeist
|
K
|
2021
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Luke Desherow
|
DL
|
2021
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Liam Conaughan
|
OLB
|
2021
|
Owen Boos
|
WR
|
2021
|
Artist Banjamin
|
CB
|
2021
|
Frank Schurer
|
LB
|
2020
|
Daniel O'Flaherty
|
WR/DE
|
2021
|
Perrion McClinton
|
QB/S
|
2021
School: Loyola Academy
Mascot: Ramblers
Conference: ESCC/CCL Mega Conference
Team Twitter:
Head Coach: John Holocek
Assistant Coaches: Pete Devine Beau Desherow Tim Feldheim Mike Dooley Pete Distaulo Tyler Vradenburg Mike Kotowski Ryan Gallagher Pat Naughton
2018 results: 11-3 (2-2) CCL Blue Conference. The Ramblers made the 2018 IHSA state football field and defeated Minooka, Oswego, Maine South, Lincoln-Way East then Brother Rice to win the 8A state title.
2019 Loyola Academy Ramblers schedule
vs St Ignatius-Cleveland (details TBD)
vs New Trier
vs St Rita
@ Mount Carmel
@ St Ignatius
vs Brother Rice
vs Benet
@ Marian CC
vs Marist
2019 Loyola Academy Ramblers Summer/7on7 plans
at Evanston
at New Trier
at Elk Grove Village
Did you know.???? That Loyola Academy head coach John Holocek has posted an impressive 145-321 overall record in 13 seasons as the Ramblers head coach. Holocek has led Loyola to state titles in 2015 and 2018 while also placing second in state in 2011, 2013, 2016 and 2017 under Holocek.