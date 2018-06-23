Ticker
Team Preview: Maine East

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Maine East Blue Demons here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Maine East

Mascot: Blue Demons

Conference: Central Suburban North Conference

Twitter: @MEHSFootball

Head Coach: Bob Winkle

Assistant Coaches: Cameron Stingily, Jake Winkel, Shawn Kaine, Chris Lipari, Andy Windsch, Jesse Smith

2017 results: 1-8 (0-5) Central Suburban North Conference. The Blue Demons failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state playoff field.

2018 Maine East Blue Demons schedule

vs Fenton

@ Round Lake

vs Wheeling

@ Hoffman Estates

vs Deerfield

vs Maine West

vs Glenbrook North

@ Vernon Hills

@ Highland Park

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Baltazar Cabrales

RB

2020

5-foot-7

165

Michael Bobowicki

WR

2019

6-foot-2

180

Matthew Miceli

FB

2019

5-foot-7

165
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Josh Carson

DL

2019

6-foot-0

200

Michael Bobowicki

DB

2019

6-foot-2

180

Baltazar Cabrales

DB

2020

5-foot-7

165
Newcomer to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Caesar Graham

QB

2021

5-foot-6

160

2018 Maine East Blue Demons Summer/7on7 plans

CSL 7 on 7

Plainfield Central 7 on 7

Summer Camp

Did you know...that Maine East has made the IHSA state football field just once in school history back in 1977?

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Maine East Blue Demons? The Blue Demons will welcome first year head coach Bob Winkle into the fold this fall. Winkle, who played at Marmion Academy and NIU will look to turn around the Blue Demons program.

Keep an Eye on: Look for Maine East to rely on junior RB/DB Baltazar Cabrales this fall along with senior two way starter Michael Bobwicki.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Maine East Blue Demons? 2-7/1-8

