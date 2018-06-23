Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details. EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Maine East Blue Demons here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Maine East Mascot: Blue Demons Conference: Central Suburban North Conference Twitter: @MEHSFootball Head Coach: Bob Winkle Assistant Coaches: Cameron Stingily, Jake Winkel, Shawn Kaine, Chris Lipari, Andy Windsch, Jesse Smith 2017 results: 1-8 (0-5) Central Suburban North Conference. The Blue Demons failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state playoff field. 2018 Maine East Blue Demons schedule vs Fenton @ Round Lake vs Wheeling @ Hoffman Estates vs Deerfield vs Maine West vs Glenbrook North @ Vernon Hills @ Highland Park

Returning Offensive Starters Name Position Grad Year Height Weight Baltazar Cabrales RB 2020 5-foot-7 165 Michael Bobowicki WR 2019 6-foot-2 180 Matthew Miceli FB 2019 5-foot-7 165

Returning Defensive Starters Name Position Grad Year Height Weight Josh Carson DL 2019 6-foot-0 200 Michael Bobowicki DB 2019 6-foot-2 180 Baltazar Cabrales DB 2020 5-foot-7 165

Newcomer to Watch Name Position Grad Year Height Weight Caesar Graham QB 2021 5-foot-6 160

2018 Maine East Blue Demons Summer/7on7 plans CSL 7 on 7 Plainfield Central 7 on 7 Summer Camp Did you know...that Maine East has made the IHSA state football field just once in school history back in 1977?