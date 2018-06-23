Team Preview: Maine East
School: Maine East
Mascot: Blue Demons
Conference: Central Suburban North Conference
Twitter: @MEHSFootball
Head Coach: Bob Winkle
Assistant Coaches: Cameron Stingily, Jake Winkel, Shawn Kaine, Chris Lipari, Andy Windsch, Jesse Smith
2017 results: 1-8 (0-5) Central Suburban North Conference. The Blue Demons failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state playoff field.
2018 Maine East Blue Demons schedule
vs Fenton
@ Round Lake
vs Wheeling
@ Hoffman Estates
vs Deerfield
vs Maine West
vs Glenbrook North
@ Vernon Hills
@ Highland Park
|
Baltazar Cabrales
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-7
|
165
|
Michael Bobowicki
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
180
|
Matthew Miceli
|
FB
|
2019
|
5-foot-7
|
165
|
Josh Carson
|
DL
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
200
|
Michael Bobowicki
|
DB
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
180
|
Baltazar Cabrales
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-7
|
165
|
Caesar Graham
|
QB
|
2021
|
5-foot-6
|
160
2018 Maine East Blue Demons Summer/7on7 plans
CSL 7 on 7
Plainfield Central 7 on 7
Summer Camp
Did you know...that Maine East has made the IHSA state football field just once in school history back in 1977?
EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Maine East Blue Demons? The Blue Demons will welcome first year head coach Bob Winkle into the fold this fall. Winkle, who played at Marmion Academy and NIU will look to turn around the Blue Demons program.
Keep an Eye on: Look for Maine East to rely on junior RB/DB Baltazar Cabrales this fall along with senior two way starter Michael Bobwicki.
EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Maine East Blue Demons? 2-7/1-8