Team Preview: Oswego East

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Keion Battle

WR

2020

6-foot-2

185

DJ Stancil

WR

2020

6-foot-3

175

Jack Allison

HB

2020

5-foot-11

195

JP Kowall

OL

2020

5-foot-10

240

Coran Woods

OL

2021

6-foot-4

265
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Bryan Wright

DL

2020

6-foot-3

275

Braeden Grabavoy

DL

2021

6-foot-0

250

Kwesi Caldwell

DB

2020

5-foot-11

165

Nathaniel Campbell

DB

2020

6-foot-4

190

Jason Koulback

DB

2020

6-foot-2

170
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Michael Ford

QB

2021

6-foot-0

170

Michael Miller

WR

2021

5-foot-9

165

Gianni Camarata

LB

2021

5-foot-11

190

Alex Wollschlaeger

OL

2020

6-foot-6

250

Sam Wilson

LB

2020

5-foot-10

180

Tremont Brewer

WR/LB

2020

6-foot-1

180

School: Oswego East

Mascot: Wolves

Conference: Southwest Prairie

Twitter: @CoachLeBlanc1

Head Coach: Tyson LeBlanc

Assistant Coaches: Dan Dunbar, Andy Brogan, Dru Filkins, Erik Aister, Zac Sadek , Connor Downs, Tyler Allison, Mike Harden, KC McCarty

2018 results: 7-3 (7-2) Southwest Prairie. The Wolves made the 2018 Class 8A state playoff field and lost to Barrington in opening round action.

2019 Oswego East Wolves schedule

08/30/2019* Fri vs. Romeoville High School H 7:00 PM Football Stadium -

09/06/2019* Fri @ Plainfield Central High School A 7:00 PM Plainfield Central High School

09/13/2019* Fri vs. Joliet West H 7:00 PM Football Stadium -

09/20/2019 Fri @ Plainfield South High School A 7:00 PM Plainfield South High School -

09/27/2019 Fri vs. Minooka High School H 7:00 PM Football Stadium -

10/04/2019 Fri @ Yorkvile A 7:00 PM Yorkville High School -

10/11/2019 Fri @ Oswego High School A 7:00 PM Oswego High School -

10/18/2019 Fri vs. Plainfield North H 7:00 PM Football Stadium -

10/25/2019 Fri @ West Aurora A 7:00 PM West Aurora High School -

2019 Oswego East Wolves Summer/7on7 plans

NIU 6/15

Red Grange 6/28

DGS 7/13

Batavia 7/18

Did you know....that Oswego East and head coach Tyson Leblanc has led the Wolves to the IHSA state football playoff field for the last 4 years in a row and 5 times out of the last 6 seasons.

{{ article.author_name }}