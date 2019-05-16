Team Preview: Oswego East
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Oak Park River Forest Huskies here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Keion Battle
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
185
|
DJ Stancil
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
175
|
Jack Allison
|
HB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
195
|
JP Kowall
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
240
|
Coran Woods
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-4
|
265
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Bryan Wright
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
275
|
Braeden Grabavoy
|
DL
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
250
|
Kwesi Caldwell
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
165
|
Nathaniel Campbell
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
190
|
Jason Koulback
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
170
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Michael Ford
|
QB
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
170
|
Michael Miller
|
WR
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
165
|
Gianni Camarata
|
LB
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
190
|
Alex Wollschlaeger
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-6
|
250
|
Sam Wilson
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
180
|
Tremont Brewer
|
WR/LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
180
School: Oswego East
Mascot: Wolves
Conference: Southwest Prairie
Twitter: @CoachLeBlanc1
Head Coach: Tyson LeBlanc
Assistant Coaches: Dan Dunbar, Andy Brogan, Dru Filkins, Erik Aister, Zac Sadek , Connor Downs, Tyler Allison, Mike Harden, KC McCarty
2018 results: 7-3 (7-2) Southwest Prairie. The Wolves made the 2018 Class 8A state playoff field and lost to Barrington in opening round action.
2019 Oswego East Wolves schedule
08/30/2019* Fri vs. Romeoville High School H 7:00 PM Football Stadium -
09/06/2019* Fri @ Plainfield Central High School A 7:00 PM Plainfield Central High School
09/13/2019* Fri vs. Joliet West H 7:00 PM Football Stadium -
09/20/2019 Fri @ Plainfield South High School A 7:00 PM Plainfield South High School -
09/27/2019 Fri vs. Minooka High School H 7:00 PM Football Stadium -
10/04/2019 Fri @ Yorkvile A 7:00 PM Yorkville High School -
10/11/2019 Fri @ Oswego High School A 7:00 PM Oswego High School -
10/18/2019 Fri vs. Plainfield North H 7:00 PM Football Stadium -
10/25/2019 Fri @ West Aurora A 7:00 PM West Aurora High School -
2019 Oswego East Wolves Summer/7on7 plans
NIU 6/15
Red Grange 6/28
DGS 7/13
Batavia 7/18
Did you know....that Oswego East and head coach Tyson Leblanc has led the Wolves to the IHSA state football playoff field for the last 4 years in a row and 5 times out of the last 6 seasons.