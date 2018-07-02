Ticker
Team Preview: Richards

Tim OHalloran
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Oak Lawn Richards Bulldogs here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Oak Lawn Richards

Mascot: Bulldogs

Conference: South Suburban Red

Twitter: @hlr_football

Head Coach: Tony Sheehan

Assistant Coaches: Kevin Szczepkowski, Steve Fleming, Adam Ziemba, Jeff Kortz, Rick Pratl, Matt Royce, Jim Bolhuis, Bill Bodzianowski, Kris Korhonen, Ryan Russell, Tommy Makuch, John Hallberg, Chris Elliott, Jarrell WIlliams, Eric Schultz, Nick Grabarek, Jeff Kopf, Tony Panatera

2017 results: 7-3 (6-0) South Suburban Red Conference. The Bulldogs made the Class 6A state playoff field and lost to Providence Catholic in opening round action.

2018 Oak Lawn Richards Bulldogs schedule

8/24 vs LW Central

8/31 @ St Rita

9/7 @ Evergreen Park

9/14 @ Oak Lawn

9/21 Vs Shepard

9/28 vs Argo

10/5 vs Lemont

10/12 @ Reavis

10/19 vs Eisenhower

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Sebastian Castro

QB/WR

2019

6-foot-1

195

Leshon Williams

RB

2020

5-foot-11

200

Jalen Lee

OL

2020

6-foot-3

280

Hamilton Knox

OL

2019

6-foot-3

285

Ahmad Suileman

OL

2019

6-foot-1

290

Mark Christian

WR

2019

6-foot-2

170

Cody Dryier

WR

2019

5-foot-10

175
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height  Weight

Sebastian Castro

S

2019

6-foot-1

195

Walter Riley

DB

2019

6-foot-0

195

Chris Majdecki

LB

2019

6-foot-0

190

Danny Jackson

DL

2019

6-foot-3

235

Eldridge Dockery

DL

2019

6-foot-3

225

Jordan Harris

DL

2019

6-foot-0

210
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Kesean Terry

LB

2020

6-foot-2

195

Marquel Porter

QB

2019

6-foot-3

175

Jaheim Price

OL

2019

6-foot-5

210

Jeffery Holmes

DB

2019

5-foot-10

190

Trishawn Lott

RB/WR

2020

5-foot-8

175

Sebastian Lasak

WR

2020

6-foot-5

170

2018 Oak Lawn Richards Summer/7on7 plans

6/15 @ Marist

6/20 @ Br Rice

6/23 @ Richards

7/10 @ HInsdale Central

7/13 @ Richards

Did you know...that Richards has made the IHSA state football playoffs in 31 of the past 32 seasons?

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Oak Lawn Richards? The Bulldogs dropped out of the IHSA state playoffs much earlier than expected in 2017, and that early season no question will prove as motivation this fall. The Bulldogs have star power (Sebastian Castro/Leshon Williams/Walter Riley) plus a stable of up and coming names and a team with deep varsity experience.

Keep an Eye on: Richards senior QB Marquel Porter. Porter, who transferred into Richards from Shepard has worked hard on improving his passing and pocket skills. Porter, who is also a high level athlete is also capable of playing a few different positions when asked.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Oak Lawn Richards Bulldogs? 8-1/7-2

{{ article.author_name }}