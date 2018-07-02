Team Preview: Richards
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Oak Lawn Richards Bulldogs here.
School: Oak Lawn Richards
Mascot: Bulldogs
Conference: South Suburban Red
Twitter: @hlr_football
Head Coach: Tony Sheehan
Assistant Coaches: Kevin Szczepkowski, Steve Fleming, Adam Ziemba, Jeff Kortz, Rick Pratl, Matt Royce, Jim Bolhuis, Bill Bodzianowski, Kris Korhonen, Ryan Russell, Tommy Makuch, John Hallberg, Chris Elliott, Jarrell WIlliams, Eric Schultz, Nick Grabarek, Jeff Kopf, Tony Panatera
2017 results: 7-3 (6-0) South Suburban Red Conference. The Bulldogs made the Class 6A state playoff field and lost to Providence Catholic in opening round action.
2018 Oak Lawn Richards Bulldogs schedule
8/24 vs LW Central
8/31 @ St Rita
9/7 @ Evergreen Park
9/14 @ Oak Lawn
9/21 Vs Shepard
9/28 vs Argo
10/5 vs Lemont
10/12 @ Reavis
10/19 vs Eisenhower
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Sebastian Castro
|
QB/WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
195
|
Leshon Williams
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
200
|
Jalen Lee
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
280
|
Hamilton Knox
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
285
|
Ahmad Suileman
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
290
|
Mark Christian
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
170
|
Cody Dryier
|
WR
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Sebastian Castro
|
S
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
195
|
Walter Riley
|
DB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
195
|
Chris Majdecki
|
LB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
190
|
Danny Jackson
|
DL
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
235
|
Eldridge Dockery
|
DL
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
225
|
Jordan Harris
|
DL
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
210
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Kesean Terry
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
195
|
Marquel Porter
|
QB
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
175
|
Jaheim Price
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-5
|
210
|
Jeffery Holmes
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
190
|
Trishawn Lott
|
RB/WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
175
|
Sebastian Lasak
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-5
|
170
2018 Oak Lawn Richards Summer/7on7 plans
6/15 @ Marist
6/20 @ Br Rice
6/23 @ Richards
7/10 @ HInsdale Central
7/13 @ Richards
Did you know...that Richards has made the IHSA state football playoffs in 31 of the past 32 seasons?
EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Oak Lawn Richards? The Bulldogs dropped out of the IHSA state playoffs much earlier than expected in 2017, and that early season no question will prove as motivation this fall. The Bulldogs have star power (Sebastian Castro/Leshon Williams/Walter Riley) plus a stable of up and coming names and a team with deep varsity experience.
Keep an Eye on: Richards senior QB Marquel Porter. Porter, who transferred into Richards from Shepard has worked hard on improving his passing and pocket skills. Porter, who is also a high level athlete is also capable of playing a few different positions when asked.
EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Oak Lawn Richards Bulldogs? 8-1/7-2