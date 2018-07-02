EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Oak Lawn Richards Bulldogs here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Did you know.. .that Richards has made the IHSA state football playoffs in 31 of the past 32 seasons?

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Oak Lawn Richards? The Bulldogs dropped out of the IHSA state playoffs much earlier than expected in 2017, and that early season no question will prove as motivation this fall. The Bulldogs have star power (Sebastian Castro/Leshon Williams/Walter Riley) plus a stable of up and coming names and a team with deep varsity experience.

Keep an Eye on: Richards senior QB Marquel Porter. Porter, who transferred into Richards from Shepard has worked hard on improving his passing and pocket skills. Porter, who is also a high level athlete is also capable of playing a few different positions when asked.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Oak Lawn Richards Bulldogs? 8-1/7-2