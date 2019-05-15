News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-15 07:01:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Tean Preview: Oak Park-River Forest

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Oak Park River Forest Huskies here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Izpriqbloe1hl0rp6f4x
Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Jaden McGill

QB

2021

6-foot-1

190

Nazareth Bryant

RB

2020

5-foot-10

190

Fabian Gonzales

OL

2020

6-foot-4

290

Luke Elwert

OL

2020

6-foot-3

300

Eric Skala

H Back

2020

6-foot-0

190
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Jaden McGill

DB

2021

6-foot-1

190

Daemyen Middlebrooks

LB

2020

6-foot-0

195

Vaugn Jordan

DB

2020

5-foot-10

180

Nashlyee Bryant

LB

2021

6-foot-2

190

Malik Donnaly

LB

2020

5-foot-11

180
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Frankie Krusinski

ATH

2021

6-foot-3

200

Jayden Davis

WR

2021

6-foot-2

180

Amarion Jones

DL

2021

6-foot-4

285

School: Oak Park-River Forest

Mascot: Huskies

Conference: West Suburban Silver

Twitter:

Head Coach: John Hoerster

Assistant Coaches: Tim Fischer Tim Hasso Max Sakellaris Kevin Campbell Donal Collins Rashad Singletary Nick Dalo

2018 results: 8-3 (5-1) West Suburban Silver. The Huskies made the 2018 Class 8A state playoff field and defeated New Trier then lost to Brother Rice in second round action.

2019 Oak Park River Forest Huskies schedule

@ Waubonsie Valley

Willowbrook

@ Lyons Township

Hinsdale Central

@ Morton

@ Proviso West

Downers Grove North

@ York

Glenbard West

2019 Oak Park River Forest Huskies Summer/7on7 plans

7/9 Maine West

7/10 Mount Carmel

7/11 West Suburban

7/17 OPRF

Did you know....that OPRF has made the state playoffs for 7 straight seasons and 7 of the 8 seasons that John Hoerster has led the Huskies football program.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}