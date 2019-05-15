Tean Preview: Oak Park-River Forest
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Oak Park River Forest Huskies here.
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Jaden McGill
|
QB
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
190
|
Nazareth Bryant
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
190
|
Fabian Gonzales
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
290
|
Luke Elwert
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
300
|
Eric Skala
|
H Back
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
190
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Jaden McGill
|
DB
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
190
|
Daemyen Middlebrooks
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
195
|
Vaugn Jordan
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
180
|
Nashlyee Bryant
|
LB
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
190
|
Malik Donnaly
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
180
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Frankie Krusinski
|
ATH
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
200
|
Jayden Davis
|
WR
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
180
|
Amarion Jones
|
DL
|
2021
|
6-foot-4
|
285
School: Oak Park-River Forest
Mascot: Huskies
Conference: West Suburban Silver
Twitter:
Head Coach: John Hoerster
Assistant Coaches: Tim Fischer Tim Hasso Max Sakellaris Kevin Campbell Donal Collins Rashad Singletary Nick Dalo
2018 results: 8-3 (5-1) West Suburban Silver. The Huskies made the 2018 Class 8A state playoff field and defeated New Trier then lost to Brother Rice in second round action.
2019 Oak Park River Forest Huskies schedule
@ Waubonsie Valley
Willowbrook
@ Lyons Township
Hinsdale Central
@ Morton
@ Proviso West
Downers Grove North
@ York
Glenbard West
2019 Oak Park River Forest Huskies Summer/7on7 plans
7/9 Maine West
7/10 Mount Carmel
7/11 West Suburban
7/17 OPRF
Did you know....that OPRF has made the state playoffs for 7 straight seasons and 7 of the 8 seasons that John Hoerster has led the Huskies football program.