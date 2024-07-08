First of ten questions we are asking that will determine Northwestern's 2024 season.

In 2023, Northwestern opened its first two games against Power Five opponents with a 17-point loss at Rutgers and a 24-point loss at Duke. Neither game felt that close.

Out of the bye week in mid-October, the defense was a different animal altogether. The Wildcats won five of their last seven games, including at Wisconsin and a Las Vegas Bowl victory over Utah, allowing 18.4 points per game. Had that mark held for the season, it would have ranked 15th overall in the NCAA.

The unit loses four starters from its typical nickel set: tackle PJ Spencer, linebacker Bryce Gallagher, nickel Rod Heard II and cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr.

The first pair was no surprise as Spencer, the walkon turned cornerstone at tackle, was out of eligibility and Gallagher, the two-time captain with 100+ tackles in back-to-back seasons, was turning pro.

The second pair turned to the portal. Heard left for Notre Dame for his final year of eligibility, though some assumed that he himself would turn pro. Head coach David Braun made clear there were no hard feelings, calling Heard "a Wildcat through and through" at Northwestern's Pro Day back in March.

Hollis, the team's fifth leading tackler in 2023, departed for West Virginia along with backup safety Jaheem Joseph.

Otherwise, the Wildcats return seven starters. Linebacker Xander Mueller posted 100+ tackles in his own right, earning All-Big Ten Third Team honors by the media, and will be back at Will linebacker.

Safeties Devin Turner and Coco Azema will anchor the backside of the defense and a defensive line room that nearly had tumbleweeds rolling through it in the winter of 2023 has become a foundational strength.

Braun has gladly turned over the keys to the defense to newly promoted defensive coordinator Tim McGarigle, the linebackers coach that set Northwestern's tackle record as a player in the early 2000s and has been on staff since 2018. Joining that defensive brain trust is veteran coach Harlon Barnett, the interim head coach at Michigan State last season and now Northwestern's assistant head coach and safeties coach.

The question is, with parts old and new, can the 2024 Wildcats be elite?




