The seventh of ten questions we're asking that will determine Northwestern's season.

The college football world underwent seismic changes since last season, and it has left Northwestern in a radically different landscape.

Gone is the friendly Big Ten West division that provided the pathway to two Big Ten championship appearances in three years. Here are four West Coast teams, driving the Wildcats' strength of schedule even higher than before in conference play.

Northwestern's best seasons in recent years have been defined by slow starts followed by hitting their stride in conference play against familiar foes in the Big Ten West. In their last three seasons with a bowl win (2018, 2020, 2023), they never played Ohio State in the regular season. They faced Michigan just once, in 2018, and lost, 20-17, at Ryan Field.

They play those powerhouses in back-to-back weeks in 2024. As a cherry on top, the Wildcats will also play at Washington, the national runner-up in 2023, for the first time since 1984 in the conference opener.

They'll meet the rest of the West Coasters: USC, UCLA and Oregon, in 2025. Northwestern hasn’t played UCLA since the 2005 Sun Bowl, USC since the 1996 Rose Bowl and Oregon since 1974.

These new faces are not friendly ones. Northwestern is 4-11 all-time against the quartet of newcomers. UCLA has been singled out as one of the top targets to struggle in the transition from the PAC-12, but the other three averaged a little more than 11 wins in 2023.

Can Northwestern still compete at a high level in conference with the additions of four new programs and the elimination of the cozy West division?