Texas A&M offers another at East St. Louis
CHICAGO – The St. Louis area became fertile recruiting ground almost overnight for Texas A&M, as the Aggies landed two Rivals100 prospects from the Gateway City in the 2020 class. Earlier this mont...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news