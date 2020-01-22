News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-22 10:39:33 -0600') }} football Edit

Texas A&M offers another at East St. Louis

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@JoshHelmholdt

CHICAGO – The St. Louis area became fertile recruiting ground almost overnight for Texas A&M, as the Aggies landed two Rivals100 prospects from the Gateway City in the 2020 class. Earlier this mont...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}