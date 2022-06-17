The latest with 2024 Rivals250 WR I'Marion Stewart
ATLANTA - One of the highly ranked 2024 prospects to check in at the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge media session this evening was Rivals250 wide receiver I'Marion Stewart. The dynamic playmaker from Bolingbrook, Illinois is pushing 20 offers and broke down the latest in his recruitment, including his newest offer from Illinois.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news