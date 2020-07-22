EdgyTim - The keys to Mizzou's in-state recruiting success

When De Smet defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo called his head coach, Robert Steeples, and told Steeples he wanted to commit to Missouri, Steeples tried to pump the brakes a bit. It wasn’t that Steeples, himself a former Missouri football player, had anything against the school, but Wingo’s decision seemingly came out of nowhere. A few months prior, he planned to play his college ball out of the state, and as recently as a few days before, he had scheduled visits to other schools for the upcoming weekends. So Steeples told Wingo, who was about to drive from Columbia back to his St. Louis home, to sleep on it before finalizing his decision. Wingo contacted Steeples again a few hours later. He said he had slept on it — he napped during the car ride — and he was sure of his decision. The following day, he tweeted his commitment to the Tigers, becoming the team’s first pledge in the 2021 class and the first player who hadn’t previously committed to Missouri under Barry Odom to commit to new head coach Eliah Drinkwitz. Wingo’s surprising decision started a trend. Seven of the 16 players who have committed to Missouri’s impressive 2021 recruiting class come from either within the state or just across the border in East St. Louis. Already, that’s the most in-state players in one recruiting class since 2015. Four of those prospects hail from the St. Louis area, which has been a source of both plentiful talent and consternation for Missouri on the recruiting trail in recent years. Another high-priority target from the area remains uncommitted in East St. Louis wideout Dominic Lovett, and if the Tigers are able to land the four-star prospect and hang on to their other four area commitments, it would mark the most St. Louis signees in a class since 2015. Every Missouri staff says it wants to make the state as a whole and St. Louis in particular priorities on the recruiting trail, and in that regard, Drinkwitz and his regime have been no different. But it’s been a while since the Tigers enjoyed this much success recruiting their own backyard, so PowerMizzou talked to coaches from three of the top talent-producing schools in the area to find out the secrets to the new staff’s success.

Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri have already received commitments from seven local players in the 2021 class. (Jessi Dodge)

Within days of Drinkwitz adding running backs coach Curtis Luper to his coaching staff, Trinity Catholic coach John Randle received a phone call from Luper. Both natives of the Dallas area, the pair hit it off. In the seven months since, rarely have multiple days gone by without Randle hearing from Luper. Steeples has had a similar experience. Whether it’s been Drinkwitz, Luper — a veteran recruiter who has headed up the staff’s efforts in St. Louis — or another member of the staff, he said the frequency of Missouri’s contact has stood out compared to other coaching staffs. “We’ve had coaches before say the borders are valuable, but their actions in their recruiting efforts don’t match that,” Steeples said. “Coaches are in constant contact with me, whether it’s Drinkwitz or even the defensive coordinator, coach (Ryan) Walters, they’re constantly in contact about young men. You’ve only got 24 hours in a day and they spend a lot of those hours dedicated to in-state talent.” Carl Reed, the head coach at Lutheran North, which produced four-star defensive end commit Travion Ford, said that to him, the amount of contact from the Missouri staff hasn’t differed much from the Odom regime, but Drinkwitz and his staff have done a better job relating to players and selling their vision. By embracing things like commitment videos and graphics for players’ social media accounts, Drinkwitz has created a buzz around the program that wasn’t present in past years. “He’s embraced the things that are important to kids now, the social media, the edits, the videos, all of the branding stuff that he’s doing,” Reed said. “That’s what’s important to kids today. Whether you think it should be or shouldn’t be, that’s what it is, and he’s been able to make a lot of headway with that.” Even if the staff has spent more time in contact with in-state schools, that hasn’t meant it has extended more in-state offers. So far in the 2021 class, Missouri has offered 14 players from the state of Missouri and nine from the St. Louis area. During the 2020 cycle, Odom’s staff offered 20 in-state kids, with a whopping 15 from St. Louis. Those numbers were 16 and 12, respectively, in 2019. Both Reed and Randle said the new staff has seemingly recognized the importance of not extending offers to local players it wouldn’t allow to commit, which is a sure way to sour relationships. But more than that, Randle said the staff has done a good job of making sure players are legitimately interested in Missouri before offering. Trinity safety Tyler Hibbler, who committed to Missouri on June 23, was a prime example. “Tyler Hibbler, his father went to Mizzou,” Randle said. “So of course growing up he heard about Mizzou, he’s born and bred, Mizzou in his blood. So that’s where he wanted to go. So you’re aiming at kids that can play in the SEC that want to go to their school.”

In-State Recruiting (including East St. Louis) Class Number of Offers Number of Commitments Success rate 2021 14 7 50.0* 2020 20 5 25.0 2019 16 6 37.5 2018 11 3 27.3 2017 7 1 14.3 2016 10 6 60.0 2015 12 7 58.3

St. Louis area recruiting Class Number of offers Number of Commitments Success rate 2021 9 4 44.4* 2020 15 4 26.7 2019 12 5 41.7 2018 6 0 0.0 2017 5 0 0.0 2016 6 5 83.3 2015 4 3 75.0