You can’t get much more even than the history of Northwestern and Duke in football.

The all-time series is tied 10-10. Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald is 3-3 against the Devils in his career. Both schools are ranked No. 9 in the latest U.S. News & World Report college rankings.

But when they play in Durham, it’s a different story. Over the last 25 years, the Wildcats are a remarkable 6-1 at Wallace Wade Stadium, where Saturday's game will be played (3 p.m. CT, ACC Network). Fitzgerald is 2-1 down there.

Duke, though, has had the upper hand lately. The Devils have won the last two in the series, beating some very good Northwestern teams each time. In 2017, an eventual 10-win Wildcat team went down to Tobacco Road and got whacked, 41-17. The following season, Northwestern’s Big Ten West champions lost 21-7 at Ryan Field.

What will it be like this time around? We took a deep dive on Duke and talked to Conor O’Neill of DevilsIllustrated.com to get the inside scoop.



