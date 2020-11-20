EdgyTim - The skinny: Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

Every week, WildcatReport writer Tim Chapman, a former high school football head coach, previews Northwestern's game.

No. 10 WISCONSIN (2-0) vs. No. 19 NORTHWESTERN (4-0)

Place: Ryan Field, Evanston, Ill.

Line: Northwestern +7.5

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020

Time: 2:30 p.m. CST

TV: ABC

Last meeting: WIS 24 NU 15, 2019

Last time here: NU 31 WIS 17, 2018

Previous four: 2017: UW 33-24… 2016: UW 21-7… 2015: NU 13-7… 2014: NU 20-14



