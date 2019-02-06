The Twicker: 2019 Signing Day
Again @MooreDomo drew serious recruiting attention and offers from the likes of Illinois and some MAC schools. Could easily be considered one of the biggest potential steals at the FCS level in this class. https://t.co/LoKnLKGeR4— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) February 6, 2019
At the D2 level you have to like what @UIndyFB has done here so far in Illinois along with @QUFootball @McKFootball @Truman_FB pic.twitter.com/pD4NF6hPoe— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) February 6, 2019
Observation? Outside of say @EIUPantherFB the in-state haul for the FCS level schools...as discussed and expected….not a great year from a talent perspective. pic.twitter.com/n1AgoSrq5m— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) February 6, 2019
One of the more impressive names you’ll see on the hoof in this class in Westinghouse S @SSJ_TKilla Big, strong and physical and could wind up becoming more of a S/OLB for the Leathernecks down the line. https://t.co/aA7XcXDqmu— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) February 6, 2019
Hard nosed kid here in @Cameron_leach25 who was also a big key in the @FootballNaz success over the past two seasons. Good power and quickness who also had several FBS PWO offers https://t.co/k6tX0jtRUm— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) February 6, 2019
Brandon Guido @brandonguido821 has been a Swiss Army knife for the @FOOTBALLWVHS and head coach Paul Murphy over his high school career. Great ball skills and a grinder type of worker who’s always around the football. https://t.co/OsfCpISLnJ— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) February 6, 2019
SIU continues a nice pipeline to @Football_Flyers and adds a high level interior OL in Devin Hunt. Hunt is an experienced player with a great motor who’s battled against a very high level of competition over the past few seasons https://t.co/9aNVZYwIiC— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) February 6, 2019
Hubbard standout defensive linemen @Kennygivens15 who has a great mix of size, power and better than you’d think speed here. Was committed to Toledo but flipped to Kansas State late https://t.co/qhsEHmSkZ8— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) February 6, 2019
Impressive kid on the hoof who has the athletic ability to play multi-positions if needed. Another name that has a chance to develop into a long term player for EIU https://t.co/xLMaMmy1VO— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) February 6, 2019
@SHSpatFB linemen had MAC level interest and offers and was just as highly productive multi-year starter for the Patriots. One of several additions for the Panthers upfront in this recruiting class. https://t.co/HNeGtS2lNu— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) February 6, 2019
@mck_nev is a versatile D-Lineman with a great combination of SIZE & POWER. The Batavia native will bring a championship mentality to ‘The Chuck’! With both of his parents being EIU alumni, Mckinley was born to play football at EIU. https://t.co/0bsEI8RF0t pic.twitter.com/CHZ8SEKN1W— EIU Football (@EIUPantherFB) February 6, 2019
Really like what @EIUPantherFB was able to do with limited time and that includes adding @MontiniFootball DB Matt Ross good sized kid here very physical player with strong cover skills along with playing the run exceptionally well. https://t.co/Hguiy75Ty6— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) February 6, 2019
A nice addition here for the Salukis, Snell was a two way starter for the Corsairs in 2018. Snell has good size and athletic tools and is still growing and adding more weight and bulk for the next level. https://t.co/RnF14poom1— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) February 6, 2019
Brooks @joereloaded12 winds ups signing with the Panthers and is one of a handful of real potential sleepers here. Played multiple positions over his HS career,, Barrows has OLB/S size and is an impressive kid on the hoof and off the field. https://t.co/wCBHznzNuw— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) February 6, 2019
Was a big key in helping @SequoitFootball post a school record winning season in Antioch in 2018. A veteran linemen who will have a chance to compete early in Charleston for the Panthers https://t.co/PpO3VJeey7— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) February 6, 2019
Anthony was a rare multi-year starter at @LWEGriffins who just was as solid and as consistently strong week in and week outs any linemen in this class. Strong student athlete here hailing from another state power producing program in LW East. https://t.co/kWpQxckII1— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) February 6, 2019
Strong player with a ton of speed and upside here, @Successfulcj positionally is a bit of a tweener who can rush the passer as well as drop into coverage. Again very good speed here from one of the state’s top talent producing programs in @HF_Football https://t.co/cyRPiuZu2F— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) February 6, 2019
Another @HilltoppersFB standout kicker @tony_trabold from the Hilltoppers 5A state title team. Possesses a very strong and very accurate leg took part in the annual Senior Showcase powered by @EFTfootball took a PWO from EMU despite having scholarship $$$ on the table https://t.co/kfZjr9puHu— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) February 6, 2019
@TyOjay_1331 was a key for the @HilltoppersFB 5A state title run. Big kid who has the frame to add even more size/muscle at the next level. Made big strides in his overall game in 2018 and is a strong addition here for WIU https://t.co/yTcZf775ZV— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) February 6, 2019