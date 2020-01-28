The Twicker: January 28th
Beyond Grateful to receive an offer to play football at Illinois State Univerisity #RedBirdfootball @EDGYTIM @SinqueTurner @AllenTrieu pic.twitter.com/G8GKZ1zskG— Lewis Bond₃ (@bondlewis23) January 28, 2020
Blessed to have received my first ACC offer from the Marvelous Syracuse University‼️ ‼️ @CuseFootball @EliasKarras @beyondsportsIL @AllenTrieu @EDGYTIM @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/RuAqxpLhix— Tyler McLaurin ❄️ (@TMcLaurin21) January 28, 2020
2 Corinthians 5:7.. #COMMITTED #BQBRT #CALM #JEFFHARDY #MAMBAFOREVER⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/l53CkXy353— JAKE LYNCH ✪ (@MONSTAHLYNCH) January 28, 2020
After a great conversation with @CoachMidd292 and @WMUCoachEspo I’m honored to receive an offer from Western Michigan University #GoBroncos pic.twitter.com/zlgIrtyFhq— Taj (@TajDaGreat4) January 28, 2020
Fremd 2021 OL @Jackwalsh1330 Jack Walsh checked out @NIU_Football on Sunday and recaps his visit and more here https://t.co/s5CjBgXk7k pic.twitter.com/2aLcYwh7QD— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) January 28, 2020
Ready to work... pic.twitter.com/5s9JAm81K5— Josh Beetham (@Beetham_) January 28, 2020
Blessed and thankful to receive an offer from Western Michigan University!!! 🐴@WMUCoachEspo @WMU_Football @EDGYTIM #gobroncos pic.twitter.com/ZlxJGxhAeh— T🌪 (@HowlandTrenten) January 28, 2020
Happy to receive an offer from Ball State university @CoachJohnson64 pic.twitter.com/NLYEq187Tu— Josh Kreutz (@JoshKreutz) January 28, 2020
Extremely blessed to receive an offer from West Virginia🏈💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/yt7PQNb34y— Cameron James (@Cameronjames87) January 28, 2020
Thankful to receive an offer from Central Michigan!! #FireUpChips pic.twitter.com/hpK2uGXbPn— Justin Lynch (@justinlynch001) January 28, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Maryland.... #MAXIMIZEIT #FTT #GoTerps🐢 pic.twitter.com/KHyOSnkZ54— Mar’keise irving (@bucky_buckets) January 28, 2020
It's safe to say that 2022 QB @cobb_kaden of @FriarsGridiron is interested in #Northwestern. Just a sophomore, he's already visited FOUR times and plans to come back in March.— Louie Vaccher (@WildcatReport) January 28, 2020
We caught up with him after his latest visit, on Sunday, to talk #B1GCats. https://t.co/dd06pguo3y
⚪️🔵Committed🔵⚪️ @CoachKunz59 @BPogueSAU @SAUfootballHC pic.twitter.com/JUCv8AXV4G— Joey Morgan (@Joey_Morgan12) January 28, 2020
Thankful to receive my 1st offer from Central Michigan!! #FireUpChips pic.twitter.com/PwpR2xOXtv— Jaali Parker (@Jaali19Parker) January 28, 2020
🙏🏽Blessed and Thankful to receive an Offer from The University of Nebraska⚪️🔴 ! @CoachRHeld @EDGYTIM @AllenTrieu pic.twitter.com/gqaC6YtVsc— Willie Shaw III🦍⚡️ (@Shawiii_26) January 28, 2020
Loyola Academy 2022 TE @James_Kyle88 James Kyle was “shocked” to add his first scholarship offer on Monday from #Nebraska and recaps his latest recruiting news and more here https://t.co/pPATh6Mn57 pic.twitter.com/Qt3ufaBvSH— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) January 28, 2020
I want to say thank you to University of Minnesota for having me and my family on a junior day! We couldn’t be more excited! pic.twitter.com/CO7C6KkEMw— Dino Kaliakmanis (@TheRocket_18) January 28, 2020
Thanks @KirbyOMeara and the Univ of Florida for a great visit. pic.twitter.com/lzfkrFiNV3— Miles FaMous McVay #58 (@McVayMiles) January 28, 2020
We are blessed our son @EricEpenesa25 received a football offer from Missouri S & T! Thank you HC @ToddDrury & LB coach @ShaneDowty for having my family in town! Let's Go Miner!🙏#Blessed pic.twitter.com/Ry2nm8lEJv— Eppy Epenesa (@EEpenesa) January 28, 2020
This past weekend's visit changed Chicagoland 2021 RB Mar'keise Irving's perspective on the Iowa #Hawkeyes.— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) January 28, 2020
"They get their playmakers the ball in a lot of different ways."
ARTICLE: https://t.co/HGSj3Cz7xk pic.twitter.com/Zjd2W63Nxa
Beyond excited to receive an offer from the University of North Dakota!! Thanks @SamKing10 @CoachHolinka @BubbaSchweigert #UNDproud pic.twitter.com/umfuzPCuVO— Trey Urwiler (@iam_TreyUrwiler) January 28, 2020
ICYMI: Chicago Phillips @PhillipsWildca1 2021 DE @Atm_Trell Vontrell Chairse last night gave #Toledo his verbal commitment and discusses his decision here https://t.co/uPaC7uSF9r pic.twitter.com/GUcumCw3a7— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) January 28, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University....#OITNF🍊 pic.twitter.com/RFfvWC3tYR— Mar’keise irving (@bucky_buckets) January 28, 2020
@SHGCyclones Sacred Heart Griffin 20212 TE @KadinnM Kadinn Morris late last night gave @WMU_Football his verbal commitment and discusses his decision here https://t.co/jHYk5M7GMG pic.twitter.com/3vYObyjioQ— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) January 28, 2020
Happy Tuesday all. Just 213 more days until #IHSA Football Kickoff 2020 https://t.co/pYbRvKE2MM pic.twitter.com/QorJWmkYUh— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) January 28, 2020