The Twicker: January 31st
Had a great junior day at NIU!! Big thanks to the NIU coaching staff for having me!!🟥⬛️GO HUSKIES⬛️🟥 @CoachGigli @CoachMooreNIU @CoachAWilkins @NIUCoachHammock #HuskieNation pic.twitter.com/IeKbes7Lxd— Jonah Pace (@JonahPace6) January 31, 2020
Thankful to have received an offer from Syracuse University🍊 pic.twitter.com/4InwvJGOPj— Tyler morris (@tylermorris2503) January 31, 2020
Extremely blessed to have received an offer from Northern Illinois!! @NIUCoachHammock @CoachEidsness @CoachAWilkins @EDGYTIM pic.twitter.com/5LbveOqTSm— Ethan Hampton (@ethan_hampton4) January 31, 2020
Extremely honored to receive an offer from NIU🐾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/8yG8HZP9JV— Cameron James (@Cameronjames87) January 31, 2020
Thank you @NIU_Football for the junior night invite! I enjoyed learning more about #THEHARDWAY.@NIUCoachHammock @CoachGigli @CoachAgpalsa @robertpomazak @DeepDishFB @EDGYTIM pic.twitter.com/TcUMvQgTeZ— Ian Erickson (@ian_erickson18) January 31, 2020
After a great conversation with @CMUCoachCornell I’m extremely excited to say that I have received my first D1 offer from Central Michigan University!! @CMU_Football @DeepDishFB @EDGYTIM pic.twitter.com/KJqg5cl4nZ— Albert Pontrelli (@AlbertPontrelli) January 31, 2020
Had a great time in Dekalb last night! Thank you @CoachGigli @NIUCoachHammock @NIU_Football for having me! Can’t wait to stay in contact throughout the offseason! @EliasKarras @EFTfootball @EDGYTIM @BGHITMEN @Midsuburbanfb @CoachBigPete pic.twitter.com/C036wBxCsl— Ayden Anderson (@aydennandersonn) January 31, 2020
Happy Friday everyone. Only 210 more days or just 30 more Friday’s until #IHSA Football Kickoff 2020 https://t.co/pYbRvKVDEk pic.twitter.com/cRP9dAaYYs— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) January 31, 2020
⚪️🟢C O M M I T T E D🟢⚪️ @IWUTitanFball @IL_Wesleyan @CoachKunz59 pic.twitter.com/KHDoIVKWAg— Nick Smith (@Nick_Smithhh) January 31, 2020