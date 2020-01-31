Had a great time in Dekalb last night! Thank you @CoachGigli @NIUCoachHammock @NIU_Football for having me! Can’t wait to stay in contact throughout the offseason! @EliasKarras @EFTfootball @EDGYTIM @BGHITMEN @Midsuburbanfb @CoachBigPete pic.twitter.com/C036wBxCsl