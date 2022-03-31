The versatility of AJ Henning

AJ Henning is looking to influence the 2022 Wolverines on and off the field. Henning is part of the transition for this Wolverine program. A group of players who experienced the lowest points of the 2020 season, who were part of the turnaround and culture shift early in 2021, and who ultimately led the Wolverines to the Big Ten Championship. Henning is an incredible athlete with the ability to make a big play any time he touches the ball, but he knows he isn't the only one. Henning is ready to become a leader for the Wolverines, a part of a team success mantra.

Whatever position I can be in to help the team, I'm glad to be in that position. — AJ Henning

Building the Base

Henning enters his junior season part of a loaded wide receiver room. Last season he consistently made huge plays in big moments. A 74-yard touchdown in the season opener to bury Western Michigan. An 80-yard trick play kickoff return for a touchdown in a route against Maryland. The opening touchdown in the 42-27 win against rival Ohio State to clinch the Big Ten East Division. As a runner, receiver, or returner, Henning is a playmaker. He knows the next step is starting now in spring practice. "I want to see growth in my position this year. My spring has been huge in building the base in what I want to do for the team this season to help the team win." While he continues to practice with special teams in the return game every day, Henning knows he can do what he did last season for the Wolverines, more often. "I can see myself in a position to contribute more on offense." Playmaking from multiple positions is what differentiates Henning as a player. He knows it is a part of modern football, even in the NFL. "Deebo Samuel. His role is being able to be placed all over the field. (He's) a unique talent. That's what I bring to the game, versatility."

Unselfish Playmakers

With every receiver excluding Daylen Baldwin returning and three talented freshmen arriving, the competition early in camp is intense. Henning addressed the competition saying, "We know we have a lot of playmakers. It's a competition but it's a helpful competition. Everybody is raising the bar. Everybody every day is making everyone better." The wide receiver room in Ann Arbor is filled with an array of talent, combining size and speed. "Speed. Physicality is big in our offense. Our playmakers definitely have a lot of speed." The expectation is each guy can help the team win, in different ways, and at different times. "Everyone wants to touch the ball. Everyone wants to make a play. With all the playmakers we have, everybody is going to be able to make a play. We are going to be able to attack different teams in different ways. it's not a matter if your time comes, it's when your time comes, can you make the play, will you make the play for our team?" That mentality is woven into the way the offense attacks every day. Practice, film room, the game itself. "One thing about our team is the unselfishness. we are more about team success rather than individual success."





There is a standard here that needs to be withheld. — AJ Henning

Maintaining Team Success