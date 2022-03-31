The versatility of AJ Henning
AJ Henning is looking to influence the 2022 Wolverines on and off the field. Henning is part of the transition for this Wolverine program. A group of players who experienced the lowest points of the 2020 season, who were part of the turnaround and culture shift early in 2021, and who ultimately led the Wolverines to the Big Ten Championship. Henning is an incredible athlete with the ability to make a big play any time he touches the ball, but he knows he isn't the only one. Henning is ready to become a leader for the Wolverines, a part of a team success mantra.
Building the Base
Henning enters his junior season part of a loaded wide receiver room. Last season he consistently made huge plays in big moments. A 74-yard touchdown in the season opener to bury Western Michigan. An 80-yard trick play kickoff return for a touchdown in a route against Maryland. The opening touchdown in the 42-27 win against rival Ohio State to clinch the Big Ten East Division. As a runner, receiver, or returner, Henning is a playmaker.
He knows the next step is starting now in spring practice. "I want to see growth in my position this year. My spring has been huge in building the base in what I want to do for the team this season to help the team win."
While he continues to practice with special teams in the return game every day, Henning knows he can do what he did last season for the Wolverines, more often. "I can see myself in a position to contribute more on offense."
Playmaking from multiple positions is what differentiates Henning as a player. He knows it is a part of modern football, even in the NFL. "Deebo Samuel. His role is being able to be placed all over the field. (He's) a unique talent. That's what I bring to the game, versatility."
Unselfish Playmakers
With every receiver excluding Daylen Baldwin returning and three talented freshmen arriving, the competition early in camp is intense. Henning addressed the competition saying, "We know we have a lot of playmakers. It's a competition but it's a helpful competition. Everybody is raising the bar. Everybody every day is making everyone better."
The wide receiver room in Ann Arbor is filled with an array of talent, combining size and speed. "Speed. Physicality is big in our offense. Our playmakers definitely have a lot of speed."
The expectation is each guy can help the team win, in different ways, and at different times. "Everyone wants to touch the ball. Everyone wants to make a play. With all the playmakers we have, everybody is going to be able to make a play. We are going to be able to attack different teams in different ways. it's not a matter if your time comes, it's when your time comes, can you make the play, will you make the play for our team?"
That mentality is woven into the way the offense attacks every day. Practice, film room, the game itself. "One thing about our team is the unselfishness. we are more about team success rather than individual success."
Maintaining Team Success
2021 saw the Wolverines achieve a host of goals. Checking boxes on their critic's list of things Michigan can't do. Michigan won as an underdog, on the road. Michigan won big games. Michigan beat Ohio State. Michigan won the Big Ten. Michigan made the playoff. 2021 was a success for a program making a massive turnaround from a disappointing shortened 2020 season. Henning knows his role as a leader, is making sure that isn't forgotten.
"There are guys still on the team that were on that 2-4 team, including myself. that energy is still in the building. You got to come into the building every day with a chip on your shoulder." The Wolverines can't get caught celebrating past success. They can't hide in the weeds and thrive on being doubted anymore.
"With the success we had last year there is a target on our back. We are going to get everyone's best shot...never get too high or never get too low on yourself, there is always someone coming after you." Harbaugh's vision after 2020 was about changing the culture and energy in Ann Arbor, by restoring it. Harbaugh not only hired young, innovative, energetic new coaches, but he also targeted former Wolverines. Henning says that is paying dividends with the current players.
"In this building, guys on the coaching staff sat in the chairs, walked these halls, they know what it's like to be a player here. They know what it's like to conduct their business in a certain way." Former Michigan WR Ron Bellamy is one of those coaches, now coaching Henning and the wide receivers.
"Coach Bell brings a different juice to the room. Him being a former Michigan receiver he knows what it's like to play the position here. It's been huge."
Henning talks with confidence and posture that comes from seeing his ability translate to plays that helped his team win. He's taking the next step as a player and as a leader in a wide receiver group that will be instrumental to the realization of sustained success in Ann Arbor. He speaks about his versatility in such a tangible way, you have to feel it is more than a definition of a skillset. It is his identity.
---
