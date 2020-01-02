No better way to start off the new year‼️ I’m officially a part of the BOLT BROTHERHOOD ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ #TTP #LetsFly @AF_Football @CoachTCalhoun @CoachJamison @CoachAlexMeans pic.twitter.com/Haj6DfDJ4D

Woodstock (Ill) Marian Central Catholic senior three star ranked defensive linemen recruit Jayden Thiergood (6-foot-3, 265 pounds) finally decided to make his college decision and gave Air Forcce Academy his verbal commitment on New Year's Day. Thiergood discusses his decision here.

"It was not an easy decision for me but I feel great about it," Thiergood said. "Air Force just offers so much after graduation that it was good hard to pass up. I'm very excited to be committed to Air Force."

Thiergood discussed why he ended up committing to the Air Force Academy.

"Air Force has so many more benefits to offer me after my time there. That's what it really came down to for me in the end. I felt like I was guaranteed a lot more going to Air Force than going to any other school. I definitely took my time with my decision and I looked very hard at Cincinnati. I looked really hard at everything and I wanted to make sure I was totally 100 percent set on my decision before I committed or signed."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Thiergood?

"The hardest part was realizing some things I'd have to sacrifice that I would enjoy at Cincinnati but knowing that Air Force is the right choice. I'm excited about my decision and so is my family."

Jayden Thiergood is verbally committed to Air Force.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today