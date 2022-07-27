What Big Ten coaches are saying about the additions of USC and UCLA

Indianapolis - The addition of USC, UCLA to the Big Ten Conference came as a shock to many in late June, including many of the Big Ten's head football coaches. Some coaches confirmed that their school's athletic director confirmed to them that news would be coming prior to the initial report from Jon Wilner. But other coaches shared that they were just as surprised as many college sports fans were. USC and UCLA are joining the Big Ten in the 2024-25 academic and athletic year, but the Trojans and Bruins' addition to the league was likely the most talked about topic on Tuesday at Big Ten Media Days. Commissioner Kevin Warren, in his opening address, said, "These are two academic and athletic institutions and a strong location in Los Angeles with great rich history and tradition, who are innovative, who are forward-thinking, who are bold, who will make us even stronger as a conference." This is what Big Ten football coaches are saying about USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten in two short seasons.

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said: “I think when I got the phone call that was going down, I’m sure there was an initial reaction like there was for everybody. For me, it went from having a guaranteed opportunity that every kid is going to have an opportunity to play in the Rose Bowl, which is special and unique. We’ve done limited West Coast recruiting in my 10 years as a head coach before I came here, so I think it opens a recruiting window. But more what could possibly come down. The idea that I think it’s going to stop there, would be short-sighted by a lot of people. I’m not giving any information, I don’t know, but I do know the addition of those two brings the brand of Big Ten football to a higher level.”

Indiana head coach Tom Allen said: " think even with the addition of UCLA and USC, immediately, opportunities for us expanded in regards to recruiting further out Est. There's a lot to be said about holding on to traditions if you have them, that's good. But you have to be willing to change. As coaches, I have to be willing to change. As a conference, we have to change. As a university, we have to accept that.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said: The biggest surprise to me on that whole thing was that it got kept quiet until that Thursday. I'm curious to know how many people were in that circle -- it had to be a circle because it seems like everything gets leaked nowadays. The clear message to me is that geography and tradition don't mean near as much as some other things, TV is probably at the front of that list. So that's just the way college has gone. Penn State joined the Big Ten back in the 90s, probably because of football to speculate. Nebraska the same way, and then further expansion. So the game has changed a lot, the environments have changed a lot and things that are driving the directors of college football have changed. It's going to be a huge challenge for them. I just think about the travel coming and Iowa is going to be a home game for those guys, as opposed to going all the way across the country. But that's what comes with breaking away from tradition, geography, etc. That's just not part of that process. But I'm at the point right now, where really nothing would surprise me or does surprise me.

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley said: "Two storied programs that have great history and tradition. They're very like-minded to the other teams in this league. When you think about the Big Ten and the Pac-10, Pac-12, whatever you want to call it, the relationship over the years, those two have been tightly aligned. So there are two like-minded universities that fit the brand of the Big Ten and I think they're a great addition for us." "As far as the flight, it is what it is. For us, we'll play the games that end up on our schedule. We'll manage it and come up with a way to hopefully allow us and get out there to play our best. But great to have those two storied programs comes to the Big Ten."

Minnesota coach PJ Fleck said: "The first thing that came to my mind was L.A., are you kidding me? That's perfect! The Big Ten now is represented from eh West Coach to the East Coast. You look at the major media markets now, that's incredibly positive. I look at everything through the lens of the University of Minnesota. We have a ton of living alumni out there on the West Coach, and now that Big Ten footprint is really stationed there all of our alumni. I think when you kind of look at does playing out there help recruiting? Yes and no. I think it's very different than it used to be ten years ago, where kids can live stream games, watch any game they want they have all the types of resources on their phones. But I do think it's really positive for the conference and the league. We're excited about it. It's coast to coast. I think people asked me a question back there about travel, I think other sports could be affected. Again, I look through it from the football eyes. I was in the MAC (conference), Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday nights on nine-hour bus rides. I'm not sure how many people asked me that question. I think there's people way smarter than me that will figure all that out in terms of how we're going to make that all work. Again, it's a positive blueprint for the Big Ten, and change is really healthy. It's a big change, and we're excited about having the L.A. market into the Big Ten."

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said: “I wasn’t completely surprised, but I was excited for our league. I think it’s very smart obviously to get out in front of anything and making sure we maintain our spot in college football before the dust settles. Potentially (could benefit Nebraska). We’ll see how that works out. Some more dominoes are going to have to fall before you know exactly the breakdown of where everything is. I just want to compliment the leadership of the league, I think everybody can see the landscape changing, no matter where it ends up. I think they will be great additions to the league. Looking forward to seeing where everything lands when the dust settles.”

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald said: "Before I came back to Northwestern, when I was at Idaho, I actually recruited the San Fernando Valley, up to San Louis over to Fresno and then down through Bakersfield Palmdale, so I've got a pretty good understanding of the valley...We've typically had somewhere between three to 10-12 guys depending on the whole roster, I think we are at five right now from California. Absolutley, it's going to help."

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said: "Great programs. Great academic programs. They are a great fit, I think. Personally, I'm an old-school guy. I kind of like strong West Coast Conference, strong Southeast Conference, strong Midwest Conference, strong East Coast Conference. But things are different now, things changed. They will probably not be the last, either, I would guess. I'm glad we are in it. It should be a heck of a ride.'

Michigan State Coach Mel Tucker said: We recruit coast to coast, so we have guys on our team from New Jersey and we've got guys on our squad from the West -- Califonia, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada. It's only going to help our visibility, I believe. Enhance our visibility with those players. They're going to see us playing against those teams they're used to following. Those are two really good programs with a lot of history, a lot of tradition and really good coaching. I think we will be more familiar to people. I mean Michigan State's a national brand, and that's why we're able to go across the country and recruit and sign good players. But I think it's just going to add to our visibility and help us and get into more homes of really good players out West.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said: I think the fact that they're two really good teams, and that it strengthens the conference. So I think the winner of the conference could really be proud that there are two more really good teams in the conference.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said: "A little bit of a shock in our face at the time because it's exciting. I think we're all fired up to have USC and UCLA as part of it. Two great programs, a lot of history, and a lot of tradition going out to the West Coast in a big market in Los Angeles will add a lot of value to the league. We've got a great conference as it is, a lot of really tough caliber teams. Normally, you have four to six teams in the top 20 at all times. And on any given day, anybody can win. So I think when we add two quality opponents that have won national titles, and that have great venues to play in, it's going to be a lot of fun for our players. A lot of fun for our fans. And I think once we get to that point, it's going to make for an exciting season.

