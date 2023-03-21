Rivals national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove has thoughts on several 2025 prospects who debuted in the Rivals250, the latest on five-star Justin Scott and Power Five programs that should be on upset alert against FCS opponents this season.



1. IMPRESSIVE RIVALS250 DEBUTS FOR 2025 MIDWEST STANDOUTS

The Geneva (Ill.) standout has been phenomenal this off-season which included a big performance over the weekend at the OT7 7-on-7 tournament in Arizona. Taylor was impressive during his sophomore season but it has been the off-season where we have seen tremendous gains leading to his debut as the No. 17 player in the 2025 class. Notre Dame was the most recent team to offer a scholarship and look for Taylor's recruitment to take on a national feel sooner rather than later.

Graham is a special talent who is capable of changing the game in all three phases. He can cover with the best of them and is a touchdown waiting to happen with the ball in his hands. Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, Ohio State and Wisconsin are just a few of the schools to offer the Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech standout who recently made his debut as the No. 60 prospect overall.

Lowe's recruitment saw an epic rise when Ohio State offered the offensive tackle on Jan. 27. The following week saw additional offers from Michigan State, Michigan, West Virginia and Penn State putting Lowe's offer total at 14. The Toledo (Ohio) Whitmer standout has incredible physical gifts and his debut as the No. 98 prospect in the country could only be the beginning of a recruitment that is likely to become national in the coming months.

Jackson was just on the brink of making the initial Rivals100 for the 2025 class. A few months later the talented running back makes his debut as the No. 141 player overall in the initial Rivals250 for the 2025 class. Jackson is dynamic with the ball in his hands and has the speed to hit the home run. Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State, Kentucky, Pitt and Wisconsin are among the early offers for the Cleveland native.

*****

2. BREAKING DOWN FIVE-STAR JUSTIN SCOTT'S RECRUITMENT

Justin Scott (Rivals.com)

The five-star and No. 1 overall defensive tackle in the 2024 class has seen some twists and turns to his recruitment after originally announcing a commitment date of Jan 31, 2022. Justin Scott had previously released a top eight of Miami, Michigan, USC, Alabama, Notre Dame, Oregon and Ohio State prior to the original commitment date announcement. Although Georgia was high on his list at that time, the Bulldogs had yet to offer at that time and many speculated the Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius standout would be ending his recruitment early with a pledge to Notre Dame or Ohio State. Georgia then entered the mix with an offer, and along with Ohio State, the Bulldogs have become one of two official visits Scott currently has on the books. Notre Dame remains in the mix and will likely receive an official from Scott at some point, but a recruitment that was once likely to conclude before the new year now appears to be one that could be highly contested until the end of summer at the earliest. This could be any team's recruitment to win, but I expect Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame and potentially Alabama to be the last ones standing here.

*****

3. FOUR FCS TEAMS THAT COULD UPSET A POWER FIVE OPPONENT

Omar Brown attempts to tackle Breece Hall (© Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports)