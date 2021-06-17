Three-Point Stance: Teams that do most with least talent, more

Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell is here with his thoughts on teams that do the most with the least, 10 more underappreciated players from 2000 and on and some lasting memories from the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge .

My column and tweet regarding the teams that do the least with the most — essentially the teams with traditionally great recruiting classes who don’t win enough — went over like a lead balloon among many fan bases. So, let’s focus on the positive.

Here are my top 10 teams that do the most with the least amount of star talent out of high school:

1. Iowa State — Matt Campbell has Iowa State rolling and they are a preseason top 10 program in many polls. The Cyclones don’t get top-25 recruiting classes, but in recent years they have regularly been in the hunt for the Big 12 title with mostly three- and four-stars. In fact, Iowa State's recruiting classes have only finished inside the top 40 once in Rivals.com history, and that was in 2002 when the Cyclones' class ranked No. 30. Where they are now as a program simply shouldn’t happen.

2. Northwestern — The Wildcats deal with academic standards that most of their peers do not in college football, but Pat Fitzgerald knows how to develop players and work around that. Signing a top-25 recruiting class is very difficult and the highest a Northwestern recruiting class has ever finished was 46th in 2016. That’s right: 46th. Yet the Wildcats have won their division twice in the last four years, which makes teams like Miami, Michigan and others look kind of silly.

3. Wisconsin — Don’t be fooled by the Badgers' top 15 finish in the last recruiting cycle. Prior to that, Wisconsin had never had a top-25 recruiting class in Rivals.com history, but the Badgers are always in the hunt for a Big Ten title. Few teams do a better job of coaching kids up than the Badgers.

4. Indiana — Tom Allen does an excellent job with the Hoosiers, but even before the his arrival Indiana did a very solid job at developing players and giving Big Ten teams a tough time. There have been some really down years, like 2001 when the Hoosiers were 1-11, but those are rare, and with good classes coming in between 50-60 usually, it’s astonishing.

5. UCF — The Group of Five is represented here as UCF is 47-15 since its disastrous 0-12 season in 2015. The Knights recruit at a high level for the Group of Five crowd but their classes fall well below most Power Five programs of note. Now, with Gus Malzahn at the helm, that could change a bit.

6. TCU — The Horned Frogs had a nice little recruiting run in the early part of the last decade due to the fall of Texas, but they are very up and down. Some years they are Top 25 and other years they fall in the 40-50 range. But Gary Patterson is 69-41 since joining the Big 12 with a conference title and two second-place finishes.

7. Cincinnati— The Bearcats usually fall outside the national top 40 and have finished 63rd and 89th in recent years, which is not good. Yet, their roster is loaded and Luke Fickell is 35-14 since taking over. They’ve always been competitive despite a couple of down years and between Fickell and Brian Kelly, 10 or more wins has become more common than not.

8. Washington — The 2009 season was the last losing season for the Washington Huskies, but based on recruiting rankings they shouldn’t have a playoff appearance under their belt and numerous seasons with eight or more wins. Yes, they have Top 25 classes here and there, but they also have classes outside the top 40 and much of the high end in-state talent gets away. But they keep on winning.

9. Oklahoma State — The Cowboys never finish in the national Top 25. Never? OK, they’ve done it three times in our history but that was ages ago (all before 2007), but Mike Gundy always wins. He’s been the head coach since 2005 and has had one losing season (in that first year). He’s had six seasons of 10 or more wins.

10. Iowa — Kirk Ferentz is Steady Eddie when it comes to recruiting and winning. Most classes are outside the national top 30 and most seasons he wins eight or nine games. He has a breakthrough season here and there, like 12-2 in 2015, but recruiting largely remains the same - very average.