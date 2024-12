Three-Star Wide Receiver Terrance Smith Signs with Iowa

(Photo by Iowa Athletics)

Iowa has got its lone wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class, Terrence Smith. As shared via Hawkeye Football social media channels, Iowa has officially signed the three-star wideout from West Aurora High School in Aurora, Illinois. Smith chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Purdue and others.

The Hawkeyes first got Smith's attention on a Junior Day visit after he received an offer from Seth Wallace. "I loved it head to toe -- from when I walked in the building to when I left," he said in February. "It was just great vibes from the coaches, players, everything. I got to ask the players questions, and they gave honest responses. The coaches were very welcoming. I got to see the facilities, weight room, the field. I just loved it." "They treat their players with respect, and I can tell building a good relationship with their players is important to them. Both on the field and off the field. I like that. That can go a long way. If you have a good connection with your coach, that can build a good foundation as a team."

His official visit only pushed things forward for him. "It was nice, I actually loved it," Smith said this summer. "Honestly, going into it, I didn't expect to get what I came out of it with. What I saw and did -- it was way nicer than what I expected." Smith made many more connections than he anticipated prior to the trip. "I enjoyed spending time with the coaches and players," he said. "I got to talk to the players about things on and off the field -- why they chose Iowa and all that stuff. It was just a fun experience. I enjoyed talking to Coach (Kirk) Ferentz the most -- we got to sit down and talk about football, the recruitment process, and I just loved that. ... I'm considering Iowa more now," he said. "I've got a good bond with all the guys there.

Smith ultimately chose the Hawkeyes in September. We caught up with his head coach, Nate Eimer to discuss the decision. "I think he'll be more of a complete receiver than people realize," Eimer said. "He really started focusing on football this last spring, and you can see the development route-wise. He's done some stuff in the slot with us, he's obviously an X-receiver, but he can do a lot of different things for sure." Tim Lester has emphasized the need for big plays in his offense, and with that in mind, Smith sounds like a solid fit. "He's just a big play guy," Eimer added. "Coaches will ask me after watching his tape, 'Wow, is he that fast?' It's like, does anybody catch up with him when he runs away? Because when you watch the tape they don't -- and we play against some really good football programs."