 EdgyTim - Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Aidan O'Connell's senior season and more
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-25 00:07:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Aidan O'Connell's senior season and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Three Thoughts is a new feature GoldandBlack.com will run every Monday morning in-season.

ON AIDAN O'CONNELL'S SENIOR SEASON

On Friday afternoon, Boilermaker quarterback Aidan O'Connell was the headliner at "The Battle at Birck," leveraging his quasi-celebrity standing as part of a golf event. It was another entry to a summer in which the young man was pulled in all sorts of directions, some of It being NIL-driven and some just the nature of being a really, really good college football player, particularly true for quarterbacks.

In the past, players like Drew Brees and Rondale Moore didn't get paid for it, but they spent off-seasons carrying the full-time jobs of being Drew Brees and Rondale Moore.

It can be a lot to handle, and one of the enduring truths of the NIL Era on top of all the long-standing demands of stardom will be that these young peoples' maturity and professionalism will be put to the test, even as they mature and before they're professionals.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}