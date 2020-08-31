EdgyTim - Tolbert pledges to in-state EIU

Country Club Hills (Ill.) Hillcrest senior athlete Elijawah Tolbert (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) decided to wrap up his recruiting process over the weekend and gave in-state Eastern Illinois University his verbal commitment. Tolbert discusses his college decision and more here.

"I have been able to build up a great relationship with the coaches at EIU," Tolbert said. "They also recruited me the hardest of any school. They always stayed in contact with me and always made me feel wanted and a part of the future and that was important to me."

Tolbert, who was recruited as a linebacker by Eastern Illinois pointed towards some key factors in his college decision to pledge to the EIU Panthers.

"EIU just feels like the best place and the best fit for me. The football program is on the rise at EIU and the coaches really have a plan for me. I haven't been able to make a visit yet to EIU or any other schools because of the NCAA rules, but once I can visit I'll get down there. I have heard nothing bit good things about EIU and I know some players already on the team. With COVID still going on we have a lot of uncertainty right now, but EIU recruited me the hardest out of any school and I'll also be pretty close to home. I was able to see and learn a lot about EIU and even without making a visit I felt comfortable and ready to make my decision."

So which school did Tolbert consider before deciding on EIU?

"I had offers and I looked at Northwoods, Northern Michigan and also Bemidji State. I wasn't able to visit any of those schools unfortunately. I just felt like I was wanted and needed at EIU and they just offered much more than any other school recruiting me. I feel like I will fit in well at EIU."

Tolbert is also ready to embrace playing defense on a full time basis at EIU.

"I've played some linebacker in high school along with receiver. I played more linebacker last season compared to my sophomore year and I'm also set to play it again this spring at Hillcrest. EIU feels I'll be able to come in and compete for playing time right away and that's my goal, to be able to be ready to compete for playing time right away."

Tolbert is now focused on his school year and getting ready for his spring IHSA football season.

"It was tough when they (IHSA) moved the season from the fall to the spring. This past Friday was suppose to be opening night and it did not feel good at all. It really hit me on Friday night that the season has been moved. We are already back to work lifting and getting ready for the spring."

Elijawah Tolbert is verbally committed to Eastern Illinois University.



