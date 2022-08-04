Tomaszewski discusses his Kansas State pledge

Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel senior two star ranked defensive tackle recruit Asher Tomaszewski (6-foot-4, 275 pounds) took part in a recent Kansas State camp, added an offer from the Wildcats after his camp performance, then the next morning gave the K State coaching his verbal commitment the very next morning. Tomaszewski discusses his verbal commitment to Kansa State in this latest recruiting update.

"I just really loved it at Kansas State and I didn't want to miss out on such a great opportunity so I committed," Tomazewski said. "I camped at Kansas State last Friday and they offered me a scholarship[ after the camp. I really gave it a lot of thought that night and then the next morning I gave my commitment to Kansas State. I was ready to end the process and I couldn't be more excited."

Tomaszewski, who was recruited and offered by the Wildcats as a Nose Guard pointed towards some of the key factors which led to his commitment to Kansas State.

"Just getting to play at the Power 5 level has always been a dream for me. I also just really like the coaches at Kansas State and they have a great staff. I was able to work with the coaches at the camp and I was also able to get to know them better. I loved the fact that Kansas State wanted to see me in person and in pads, and I felt I had a really good camp and they agreed. It's a great area and a great community that really supports Kansa State football."

Tomaszewski is also thrilled to be playing on the defensive line for Kansa State.

"A lot of thew schools recruiting me offered me as an offensive linemen, and I play on both sides of the football for my school.. I've always felt that I'm a defensive player and my heart and passion is on defense. I'll play anywhere to help us win games, but my choice is always going to be defense first."

So which other schools did Tomaszewski consider before committing to Kansas State?

"I looked really hard at both North Dakota State and also Wyoming. My plan was always to go to school away from home and those other schools had some positive. In the end, everything I was looking for in a school and football program including an opportunity to play Power 5 football was at Kansa State.. Kansas State also just has a lot of nice people there and a great campus and community,"

The timing of Tomaszewski's decision was also by design.

"It's a big relief to have made my decision now and before my senior season. My plan was to always have it done before my senior season started. We have big plans this year and I didn't ant recruiting to get in the way of anything."

Asher Tomaszewski is verbally committed to Kansas State.

