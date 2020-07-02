Tyler Morris is ready to lead his high school football team this fall.

With Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy transferring to national powerhouse Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, Morris is now the man at La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy.

“It definitely feels like I have to step up as a leader,” Morris said. “I don’t know playing on a team without JJ. He doesn’t know playing on one without me. We both came in and played varsity at the same time, and now, it’s just me, so I do feel like I have to be more of a leader.”